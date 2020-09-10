DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on SymBio Pharmaceuticals (4582)

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on SymBio Pharmaceuticals (4582) 10-Sep-2020 / 08:46 GMT/BST London, UK, 10 September 2020 Edison issues outlook on SymBio Pharmaceuticals (4582) SymBio is approaching a major transition as it prepares to begin internal marketing of its lead product Treakisym (bendamustine), launch new liquid formulations of the drug and expand the market with new indications. At the same time, the company is moving past the recent clinical results from the Phase III study where rigosertib did not meet its primary endpoint and is determining the future direction of its pipeline product brincidofovir. We are taking this time to provide our clinical and commercial outlook. We have lowered our valuation to ¥37.6bn or ¥1,068 per share from ¥39.0bn or ¥1,144 per share. This was driven by removing rigosertib from our models. Additionally, we have adjusted brincidofovir for the new AdV indication, which increased this program's valuation to ¥1,062m from ¥882m. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Nathaniel Calloway, +1 646 653 7036 Wiktoria O'Hare, +1 646 653 7028 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1129795 10-Sep-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7429138e4346e54eab64b13589e7f560&application_id=1129795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1129795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1129795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1129795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1129795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1129795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1129795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1129795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 10, 2020 03:46 ET (07:46 GMT)