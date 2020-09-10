The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Westpay AB ("Westpay" or the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of two annual fees. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that Westpay has breached item 4.1 of the Rulebook by having made inside information, regarding an agreement entered into, available to certain news subscribers and on the Company's website eleven days before the information was disclosed and disseminated to the public in the manner prescribed in Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Disciplinary Committee's decision will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2020 Please find attached a Swedish version of the decision. An English version will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=790556