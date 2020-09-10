INGENICO GROUP: Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico: Precisions on the timetable for the European Commission's review of the transaction

Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico:

Precisions on the timetable for the European Commission's review of the transaction

Bezons and Paris, September 10th, 2020

Following the publication by the European Commission of the deadline for the completion of its review of the transaction, now set for September 30th, 2020, Worldline expects that, subject to the approval of the transaction by the European Commission, Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico's securities should close around October 15th, 2020 in line with the indicative timetable.

In this context, the process with the European Commission is progressing normally, in line with what was initially planned, notably in terms of deadlines. The remedies envisaged for a limited number of countries, given the high complementarity of the two groups, are limited and consistent with the initial estimates in terms of revenue.

In compliance with regulation, the closing date of the offer will be set by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) after reception by the AMF of the transaction's merger control clearance from the European Commission.

Important information

This press release is disseminated for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any Worldline or Ingenico securities.

Investors and shareholders are strongly advised to read the offer documentation, which contains the terms and conditions of the offer, as well as any amendments or additions to these documents, if any, as they will contain important information about Worldline, Ingenico and the proposed transaction.

This press release must not be published, broadcasted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in any country in which the distribution of this information is subject to legal restrictions. The tender offer will not be open to the public in jurisdictions in which its launch is subject to legal restrictions. The publication, broadcasting or distribution of this press release in certain countries may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions. Therefore, persons located in countries where this press release is published, broadcasted or distributed must inform themselves about and comply with such restrictions. Worldline and Ingenico disclaim any responsibility for any violation of such restrictions.

In particular, this press release does not constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any U.S. state, or are exempt from registration. The securities that may be offered in any transaction have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any U.S. state and Worldline does not intend to make a public offering of any such securities in the United States.

