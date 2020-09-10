Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Expands Resource Potential at Turmalina and Pilar Mines, Brazil

In-Mine High-Grade Intercepts Include
Turmalina: Orebody C-SE, 9.22g/ Au over 15.3m (ETW 4.94m)
Orebody C-Central 5.98g/t Au over 12.1m (ETW 11.5m)
Pilar: Orebody BF2, 29.07 g/t Au over 4.00m (ETW 3.50m),
Orebody SW 12.39 g/t Au over 8.4m (ETW 7.68m)
Definitions: ETW - estimated true width g/t Au - grams per tonne gold m - metres
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) today announced drill results from underground diamond drill hole programs conducted at Turmalina Gold Mine ("Turmalina") and at Pilar Gold Mine ("Pilar") both located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Drilling continues to confirm expanding resource potential with high-grade intersections from both mines, highlighting significant extensions at depth and laterally across the vertical extents of the mines. These drill campaigns were completed subsequent to the most recent Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("MRMR") update at Turmalina (as at December 31, 2019 - see press-release dated 20, April, 2020) and at Pilar (as at May 30, 2020 - see press-release dated August 18, 2020).
At Turmalina, drilling has focused on targeting the down-plunge and lateral continuity of the structure hosting the C-SE and C-Central ore shoots at shallow levels while drilling at Pilar drilling has focused on evaluation of the lateral extensions of the banded iron formation ("BIF") hosted mineralization (SW-Sao Jorge-BIF, BIF2, BA, LFW, LPA and BA Orezones) close to underground development throughout the entire vertical extent of the mine.
Turmalina Highlights
- Orebody C-Central drilling focused on tracing the structurally controlled high-grade mineralization discovered in March 2019 down plunge and beyond the current mineral resources and mineral reserves limits, at shallow levels between level 3 and level 6;
- Drilling and geological mapping on the Orebody C-Central structure has delineated four higher-grade mineralized zones within the overall host rock package. These zones are separated by lower grade or waste intervals, which, are currently being assessed for geotechnical characteristics. (See figures 1 and 2);
- Orebody C-Central high-grade continuity has been demonstrated by recent drilling with a series of eight intercepts with grade X thickness (GT) intervals of >25, Intercepts include: (See figures 1 and 2, table 1 and appendix 1)
- 5.98 g/t Au over 12.1m (ETW 11.5m), 39.85 g/t Au over 1.6m (ETW 1.54m), and 10.55 g/t Au over 4.25m (ETW 4.12m).
- Drilling on Orebody C-SE focused on improving the definition of the high-grade plunging mineralisation currently being mined on level 5 to below levels 8 where access development recently intersected this orebody. Intercepts include: (See figure 3 and table 1.)
- 9.22 g/t Au over 15.29m (ETW 4.94m) and 10.36 g/t Au over 2.76m (ETW 2.55m).
- Ongoing in-mine drilling remains focused on defining near surface and down plunge depth extensions to the structures hosting the A, B and C mineralization targeting additional mineral resource inventory and ounce per vertical meter profile.
Pilar Highlights
- Drilling remains focused on defining extensions to the various structurally controlled, BIF hosted mineralization at shallow levels in the mine and down plunge beyond the current mineral resources and mineral reserves limits;
- Recent drilling intercepted high-grade intervals with grade x thickness (GT) values > 25 in some 20 holes targeting the SW, BF, BF2, BA, LPA, and LFW structures, below are selected best intercepts: See figures 4 and 5, table 2 and appendix 2);
- SW Orebody: 12.39 g/t Au over 8.40m (ETW 7.68m) and 7.05 g/t Au over 10.95m (ETW 9.03m);
- BF2 Orebody: 29.07 g/t Au over 4.00m (ETW 3.5m);
- BF Orebody: 6.88 g/t Au over 33.35m (ETW 4.12m);
- BA Orebody: 7.42 g/t Au over 9.00m (ETW 6.94m);
- Orebody LPA: 10.66 g/t Au over 6.00m (ETW 3.40m); and
- Orebody LFW: 5.57 g/t Au over 8.50m (ETW 7.60m).
- Ongoing in-mine drilling remains focused on defining near surface, lateral and down plunge depth extensions to the structures hosting the various mineralized zones targeting additional mineral resource inventory and ounce per vertical meter profile.
Vernon Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Mining commented, "The significant results released today from on-going in-mine drilling at our operations continue to support sustained MRMR growth beyond recently reported limits. Of particular interest are results from the high-grade, wide intersections from Pilar's shallow level SW Orebody. This Orebody is becoming a significant contributor to that mine's MRMR inventory and adds operational flexibility due to its shallow position and closeness to existing infrastructure in the mine. Similarly, at the Orebody C structure at Turmalina, increased high-grade intercepts and ounce per vertical meter at shallow depths continue to enhance sustainable operational flexibility. We are committed to investing in growth exploration at our core assets as results to date continue to support our belief that both Pilar and Turmalina are important long-life assets for Jaguar's future."
Jon Hill, Expert Advisor, Geology and Exploration, to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee commented: "These drilling results again highlight the long-term upside endowment potential both within and contiguous to our main operating assets. In-Mine Exploration continues to deliver very positive results which are not only important to Jaguar's future but will underpin plans to ramp up exploration over the coming months to test the next generation of growth exploration targets within our strategic tenement portfolio."
Figure 1
Figure 1 shows the relative location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine (December 31, 2019) note focus on C-Central at shallow levels.
Figure 2
Figure 2 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine over the Orebody C-Central Area (December 31, 2019). The four images show intersections separated by zone within the C-Structure.
Figure 3
Figure 3 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine (December 31, 2019) over the Orebody C-SE Area
Figure 4
Figure 4 shows the relative location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Pilar Mine (April 30, 2020).
Figure 5
Figure 5 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Pilar Mine (April 30, 2020).
Table 1. Drill Results and Intercepts -Turmalina with Grade X Thickness (GT) > 25
Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Down Hole Interval (m)
Estimated True Width (m)
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
GT (ETW)
Date (mm/dd/yyyy)
Orebody
FTS1840
92.74
95.50
2.76
2.55
10.36
26.42
April 22, 2020
CSE
FTS1849
175.40
190.69
15.29
4.94
9.22
45.55
May 26, 2020
CSE
FTS1851
161.30
168.36
7.06
4.04
9.21
37.21
June 1, 2020
C - Central
FTS1855
45.75
54.50
8.75
6.18
6.08
37.57
June 24, 2020
C - Central
78.80
80.40
1.60
1.54
39.85
61.37
C - Central
FTS1856
82.85
87.10
4.25
4.12
10.55
43.47
June 29, 2020
C - Central
FTS1857
84.45
90.85
6.40
5.95
5.38
32.01
July 3, 2020
C - Central
FTS1858
33.75
44.40
10.65
8.72
5.53
48.22
July 3, 2020
C - Central
FTS1859
43.40
54.05
10.65
8.39
3.95
33.14
July 7, 2020
C - Central
61.85
66.80
4.95
3.50
7.82
27.37
C - Central
FTS1865
27.25
39.35
12.10
11.50
5.98
68.77
August 3, 2020
C - Central
FTS1866
48.65
51.75
3.10
3.01
14.48
43.58
August 3, 2020
C - Central
Table 2. Drill Results and Intercepts - Pilar with Grade x Thickness (GT) > 25
Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Down Hole Interval (m)
Estimated True Width (m)
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
GT (ETW)
Date (mm/dd/yyyy)
Orebody
PPL661
174.00
178.00
4.00
3.50
29.07
101.75
5/4/2020
BFII
PPL579
206.48
218.40
11.92
4.26
7.39
31.48
5/15/2020
BF
PPL669
76.80
85.90
9.10
8.95
3.77
33.74
7/7/2020
SW
PPL665
35.55
40.65
5.10
3.00
11.26
33.78
5/15/2020
SW
FSB887
24.40
29.35
4.95
4.30
9.42
40.51
5/15/2020
LPA
PPL644
32.70
41.10
8.40
7.68
12.39
95.16
5/15/2020
SW
PPL664
231.00
237.00
6.00
3.40
10.66
36.24
5/15/2020
LPA
PPL687
56.90
65.00
8.10
6.20
5.69
35.28
5/22/2020
BFII Lente
208.00
216.50
8.50
7.60
5.57
42.33
LFW
PPL689
104.95
115.90
10.95
10.10
7.05
71.21
6/1/2020
SW
PPL629
13.20
19.00
5.80
5.44
7.42
40.36
6/1/2020
BA
PPL672A
47.00
49.35
2.35
2.10
12.51
26.27
6/12/2020
BFII
PPL581
46.00
55.00
9.00
6.94
4.74
32.90
6/22/2020
BA
PPL728
4.00
7.20
3.20
2.20
27.98
61.56
7/11/2020
SW
22.17
32.96
10.79
5.50
8.45
46.48
SW
PPL719
62.30
75.90
13.60
9.00
3.60
32.40
7/11/2020
SW
PPL703
37.10
70.45
33.35
9.03
6.88
62.13
7/11/2020
BF
PPL705
28.40
34.40
6.00
1.81
15.38
27.84
7/11/2020
BFII
PPL701
44.50
56.65
12.15
5.41
5.51
29.81
7/11/2020
BFII
PPL726
231.00
241.00
10.00
4.20
7.33
30.79
8/15/2020
LPA
Please see Table 3, Figure 3 and Appendix 2 for more details.
Qualified Person
Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), (FAUSIMM) Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
Quality Control
Jaguar continues to use a quality-control program that includes insertion of blanks and commercial standards in order to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis.
HQ, NQ, and BQ size drill core is sawn in half with a diamond saw. Samples are selected for analysis in standard intervals according to geological characteristics such as lithology and hydrothermal alteration. All diamond drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using a Total Station instrument and down-hole deviations are surveyed using non-magnetic equipment (SPT Stockholm Precision Tools with GyroMaster Solid State North Seeker).
Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 0.5 g/t Au). No upper gold grade cut has been applied to the data. However, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed during future resource work.
Half of the sawed sample is forwarded to the analytical laboratory for analysis while the remaining half of the core is stored in a secure location. The drill core samples are transported in securely sealed bags and sent for physical preparation to the independent ALS Brasil (subsidiary of ALS Global) laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The analysis is conducted at ALS Global's respective facilities (fire assay are conducted by ALS Global in Lima, Peru, and multi-elementary analysis are conducted by ALS Global in Vancouver, Canada). ALS has accreditation in a global management system that meets all requirements of international standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. All major ALS geochemistry analytical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures.
For a complete description of Jaguar's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, please refer to the "Technical Report on the Roça Grande and Pilar Operations, Minas Gerais State, Brazil", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
The Iron Quadrangle
The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.
About Jaguar Mining Inc.
Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex, which combined produce approximately 95,000 ounces of gold annually. The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.
For further information please contact:
Vernon Baker
President & Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
Vernon.baker@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854
Hashim Ahmed
Chief Financial Officer
Jaguar Mining Inc.
hashim.ahmed@jaguarmining.com
416-847-1854
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information set forth in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected", "is forecast", "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "continue," "estimate," "believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the dates of technical reports, as applicable. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding potential and, among other things, expected future mineral resources, potential mineral production opportunities, geological and mineral exploration statistics, ore grades, current and expected future assay results, and definition/delineation/exploration drilling at the Pilar Gold Mine and the Turmalina Gold Mine in Brazil, as well as forward-looking information regarding costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, capital requirements, project studies, mine life extensions, and continuous improvement initiatives. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the estimated timeline and for the development of the drill program at the Pilar Gold Mine (and its expanded exploration footprint) and the Turmalina Gold Mine; its mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; and political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained and renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting its plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labor disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including without limitation environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Appendix 1
Drill hole location data for Turmalina holes reported in this Press-Release
Hole ID
Easting
(m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Total Depth (m)
Collar Dip (°)
Collar Azimuth (°)
Orebody
Drilling Company
FTS1822
7817175.83
513301.72
65.53
250.45
10.14
209.38
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1823
7817176.30
513300.92
65.49
240.55
9.73
225.87
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1824
7817175.29
513303.25
65.40
290.20
9.99
176.79
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1825
7817175.94
513301.68
65.68
280.25
16.04
208.47
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1826
7817176.21
513301.31
65.76
270.00
17.45
218.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1827
7817176.33
513301.15
66.26
326.45
25.64
222.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1828
7817175.95
513301.73
65.80
320.00
18.81
209.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1829
7817175.77
513301.94
64.85
210.15
-0.98
201.87
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1833
7817156.04
513168.67
69.39
170.65
3.46
272.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1834
7817155.48
513168.92
69.65
130.45
4.99
260.13
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1835
7817154.71
513169.05
69.44
100.00
3.71
241.08
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1836
7817153.23
513171.35
69.42
131.30
3.75
186.98
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1837
7817155.85
513168.92
69.92
178.60
10.00
268.16
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1838
7817155.38
513169.03
70.01
144.60
12.95
256.91
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1839
7817154.79
513169.26
69.93
133.65
12.21
242.90
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1840
7817154.04
513169.74
70.19
130.85
17.96
225.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1841
7817153.11
513170.68
70.16
132.40
15.34
198.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1842
7817155.71
513169.07
70.14
200.00
18.23
264.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1843
7817155.23
513169.19
70.42
170.55
23.04
253.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1844
7817154.37
513169.69
70.47
149.65
24.00
231.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1845
7817153.62
513170.21
70.76
143.85
27.59
211.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1846
7817153.20
513171.19
70.59
157.20
24.78
190.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1847
7817154.83
513169.54
70.76
173.10
30.10
242.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1848
7817155.46
513169.25
70.67
219.90
28.20
258.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1849
7817155.00
513169.51
70.83
242.70
31.43
245.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1850
7817155.18
513169.40
70.73
200.85
28.13
250.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1851
7817185.71
512902.61
288.83
190.10
22.99
243.08
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1852
512902.04
7817186.12
288.86
220.20
20.73
253.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1853
7817185.20
512903.12
288.91
180.60
24.65
225.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1854
7817185.11
512903.08
288.07
136.20
9.82
224.91
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1855
7817185.67
512902.74
288.02
149.70
9.21
240.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1856
7817186.02
512902.07
288.02
185.65
7.88
251.94
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1857
7817186.49
512901.71
287.98
187.20
5.99
261.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1858
7817185.97
512902.26
287.04
125.80
-15.49
250.18
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1859
7817186.65
512901.73
287.07
146.75
-11.88
265.01
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1860
7817187.01
512901.72
287.19
181.45
-9.12
271.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1861
7817185.05
512902.95
287.06
106.45
-15.98
225.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1862
7817184.80
512904.70
287.25
113.65
-13.91
184.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1863
7817184.41
512903.95
287.05
103.35
-16.07
202.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1864
7817187.48
512901.23
287.18
211.30
-7.48
277.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1865
7817186.05
512902.44
286.32
105.95
-37.70
251.12
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1866
7817185.11
512903.31
286.35
98.30
-41.99
221.53
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1867
7817184.37
512904.47
286.40
113.80
-39.04
189.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1868
7817186.95
512901.94
286.46
143.50
-28.85
270.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1869
7817187.45
512901.47
286.48
181.30
-23.14
277.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1961
7817183.84
512905.57
286.32
131.25
-30.00
167.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1962
7817187.96
512900.79
286.44
214.80
-18.16
284.00
Orebody C
|
MAJOR
FTS1963
7817188.27
512903.51
286.63
281.70
-46.46
313.00
Orebody C
MAJOR
FTS1964
7817184.65
512903.78
289.00
194.60
25.36
207.99
Orebody C
MAJOR
Appendix 2
Drill hole location data for Pilar holes reported in this Press-Release.
Hole ID
Easting
(m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Total Depth (m)
Collar Azimuth (°)
Collar Dip (°)
Orebody
Drilling Company
FSB816
662740.63
7788567.07
26.85
60.40
270.40
-0.13
BFII
Jaguar Mining
FSB817A
662737.12
7788543.83
26.18
69.85
270.43
0.49
BFIII
Jaguar Mining
FSB819
662729.72
7788514.94
25.71
35.25
109.88
-0.45
BFII
Jaguar Mining
FSB822
662707.93
7788478.17
24.82
20.00
90.66
0.62
TOR
Jaguar Mining
FSB831A
662808.10
7788434.08
27.38
70.75
99.81
0.92
L7S
Jaguar Mining
FSB837
662716.88
7788498.78
25.23
60.20
109.70
-0.98
BFII
Jaguar Mining
FSB838
662750.66
7788595.97
27.54
50.25
54.74
-0.59
BFII
Jaguar Mining
FSB842
662746.34
7788594.14
27.60
50.20
270.10
-0.04
BFII
Jaguar Mining
FSB843
662740.57
7788567.01
26.44
70.15
270.10
-15.78
BFII
Jaguar Mining
FSB858
662782.69
7788438.84
27.14
45.25
190.00
19.47
BF
Jaguar Mining
FSB865
662720.88
7788804.97
265.57
45.75
100.30
13.64
BF
Jaguar Mining
FSB866
662718.53
7788788.10
265.68
47.10
99.62
14.15
BF
Jaguar Mining
FSB867
662714.38
7788775.63
266.31
50.20
100.40
14.37
BF
Jaguar Mining
FSB879
662741.14
7788833.85
263.48
36.65
276.27
25.20
BFII
Jaguar Mining
FSB880
662741.55
7788820.85
263.28
40.10
276.50
18.11
BFII
Jaguar Mining
FSB882
662740.17
7788855.82
263.18
12.45
320.09
28.67
BF
Jaguar Mining
FSB883
662843.44
7788504.74
263.65
32.20
151.00
-1.76
TOR
Jaguar Mining
FSB884A
662844.80
7788506.31
263.65
25.90
88.26
-0.35
TOR
Jaguar Mining
FSB885
662844.72
7788507.98
263.72
28.95
46.78
0.42
TOR
Jaguar Mining
FSB886
662787.16
7788463.61
27.69
35.05
193.72
24.53
L7S
Jaguar Mining
FSB887
662787.58
7788463.86
26.08
38.00
183.49
-17.99
L7S
Jaguar Mining
FSB888
662713.07
7788500.66
25.16
50.10
291.66
0.03
BFIII
Jaguar Mining
FSB891
662775.85
7788461.92
47.52
21.45
71.08
-0.69
L7S
Jaguar Mining
FSB892
662780.05
7788452.10
48.36
30.80
281.47
14.07
BF
Jaguar Mining
FSB893
662780.13
7788445.09
47.72
14.55
240.49
-2.02
BF
Jaguar Mining
FSB894
662788.53
7788463.83
26.15
50.00
154.43
-16.11
L7S
Jaguar Mining
FSB895
662839.09
7788510.69
263.64
10.40
302.68
-0.97
TOR
Jaguar Mining
FSB902
662720.85
7788523.91
45.80
30.85
93.87
-0.86
BFII
Jaguar Mining
FSB903
662716.59
7788522.89
45.75
41.30
93.87
-0.86
BFIII
Jaguar Mining
FSB906
662802.22
7788436.09
48.39
29.35
54.21
-0.72
L7S
Jaguar Mining
FSB909
662698.05
7788734.41
266.82
87.70
99.25
9.90
BFII
Jaguar Mining
FSB911
662708.99
7788753.90
267.11
65.40
97.10
9.46
SW
Jaguar Mining
FSB912
662799.14
7788432.65
49.37
26.00
188.97
26.69
BFIII
Jaguar Mining
FSB914
662817.95
7788409.74
50.04
27.55
230.87
26.85
BFIII
Jaguar Mining
FSB915
662818.93
7788424.77
48.59
20.20
59.59
1.32
L7S
Jaguar Mining
PPL416
662849.39
7788544.42
286.22
116.20
254.90
-36.46
BA
Jaguar Mining
PPL562
662602.35
7788349.27
32.53
230.50
70.22
-36.44
BF
Jaguar Mining
PPL564
662602.62
7788349.11
33.25
251.90
76.51
0.39
BF
Jaguar Mining
PPL565
662602.69
7788349.49
33.56
257.80
73.69
5.68
BF
Jaguar Mining
PPL566
662602.67
7788350.08
33.29
250.80
81.17
-1.64
BF
MAJOR
PPL568
662601.81
7788350.08
33.08
266.50
76.58
-14.39
BF
MAJOR
PPL579
662602.37
7788349.19
32.37
339.95
103.22
-36.04
BF
MAJOR
PPL580
662768.13
7788471.74
105.65
201.45
74.67
19.92
TOR
MAJOR
PPL581
662767.80
7788471.71
106.88
200.50
73.08
36.43
TOR
MAJOR
PPL585
662767.14
7788469.85
106.52
200.50
118.58
35.68
TOR
MAJOR
PPL587
662767.01
7788469.33
105.32
199.20
130.43
16.09
TOR
MAJOR
PPL591
662767.27
7788469.56
104.07
216.45
124.65
-11.41
TOR
MAJOR
PPL592
662767.81
7788471.41
103.42
250.10
79.51
-31.76
TOR
MAJOR
PPL597
662767.05
7788469.04
104.20
276.90
134.31
-9.66
TOR
MAJOR
PPL599
662602.70
7788350.03
33.47
251.60
83.91
2.84
BF
MAJOR
PPL629
662754.26
7788542.90
264.09
120.20
94.91
11.47
TOR
Jaguar Mining
PPL640
662639.47
7788788.67
218.80
123.05
349.55
-17.02
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL641
662638.50
7788788.27
219.40
130.40
322.78
5.18
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL642
662638.63
7788788.10
218.68
74.95
322.67
-21.40
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL643
662637.77
7788787.59
219.42
62.90
299.45
3.77
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL644
662637.78
7788787.26
218.67
80.70
292.97
-17.82
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL648
662686.36
7788560.64
-0.46
56.60
123.32
10.22
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL653
662685.93
7788560.38
-1.41
65.85
134.16
-18.40
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL654
662602.69
7788349.63
33.01
251.40
90.44
-10.19
BF
MAJOR
PPL655
662602.38
7788349.39
32.74
263.70
98.60
-20.88
BF
MAJOR
PPL661
662602.45
7788348.75
33.04
262.05
83.10
-10.99
BF
Jaguar Mining
PPL662
662602.68
7788349.86
32.84
315.70
84.95
-17.15
BF
MAJOR
PPL664
662602.46
7788348.96
33.12
257.95
77.07
-12.94
BF
Jaguar Mining
PPL665
662636.96
7788786.51
219.50
100.15
272.69
4.62
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL666
662637.13
7788787.00
219.55
89.30
282.75
5.25
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL667
662637.15
7788786.57
218.76
95.35
274.41
-16.83
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL668
662637.11
7788785.50
218.48
128.05
257.97
-15.86
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL669
662637.45
7788785.46
219.20
180.75
255.96
-0.52
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL670
662637.79
7788785.08
219.34
188.35
246.08
1.93
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL672A
662685.50
7788560.38
-0.63
50.80
143.18
10.83
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL673
662685.77
7788560.40
-1.13
57.35
136.07
-8.14
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL680
662602.71
7788350.01
33.77
277.75
83.34
10.87
BF
MAJOR
PPL684
662752.60
7788440.70
-10.90
119.90
182.54
-12.97
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL686
662752.95
7788440.66
-11.29
125.70
180.37
-24.25
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL687
662752.67
7788440.74
-11.25
250.40
180.34
-25.23
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL689
662637.76
7788785.31
219.36
182.10
251.16
2.75
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL690
662637.83
7788787.00
218.09
80.40
288.06
-43.35
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL691
662640.10
7788788.65
217.89
80.30
2.01
-45.78
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL693
662602.65
7788349.77
|
32.87
253.55
89.59
-16.94
BF
MAJOR
PPL694
662602.34
7788348.94
32.22
320.50
109.93
-38.54
BF
MAJOR
PPL701
662753.78
7788440.57
-11.44
94.00
161.09
-26.74
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL702
662602.53
7788349.37
32.76
331.20
98.83
-18.20
BF
MAJOR
PPL703
662754.41
7788440.54
-11.15
141.85
131.47
-13.31
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL704
662751.56
7788440.79
-10.30
78.65
210.47
9.80
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL705
662752.85
7788440.69
-10.09
77.25
151.79
14.88
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL707
662753.16
7788440.59
-11.41
98.45
168.79
-27.13
BFII
Jaguar Mining
PPL719
662638.21
7788784.59
218.11
116.95
238.92
-47.12
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL724
662637.80
7788787.71
219.73
100.85
314.43
9.93
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL725
662602.77
7788350.27
33.44
252.60
78.69
4.38
BF
MAJOR
PPL726
662602.58
7788349.66
32.68
330.95
91.79
-20.99
BF
MAJOR
PPL727
662637.35
7788786.89
221.03
182.20
293.64
31.89
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL728
662637.75
7788787.33
221.16
161.10
306.79
34.94
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL729
662637.43
7788785.66
221.57
221.00
267.70
38.67
SW
Jaguar Mining
PPL731
662753.52
7788440.60
-11.11
164.30
139.00
-12.77
BF
Jaguar Mining
PPL750
662683.86
7788280.09
-51.79
221.65
55.62
-3.18
BF
MAJOR
PPL767
662838.20
7788507.69
262.60
101.70
270.08
-34.78
BA
Jaguar Mining
PPL769
662838.16
7788507.18
262.01
122.50
262.97
-56.99
BA
Jaguar Mining
PPL772
662838.51
7788508.27
262.13
132.80
301.26
-60.91
BA
Jaguar Mining
PPL800
662683.98
7788280.20
-51.61
239.45
54.79
5.66
BFIII
MAJOR
Appendix 3
Turmalina Drill Intercepts 2020
Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
DownHole Interval (m)
Estimated True Width (m)
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
GT (ETW)
Date (mm/dd/yyyy)
Orebody
FTS1822
205.80
207.60
1.80
1.70
13.46
22.88
January 7, 2020
CSE
FTS1823
190.80
191.90
1.10
1.00
1.88
1.88
January 7, 2020
CSE
FTS1824
No impact
January 23, 2020
CSE
FTS1825
No impact
February 14, 2020
CSE
FTS1826
232.90
233.90
2.00
1.90
3.57
6.78
February 18, 2020
CSE
FTS1827
264.80
269.00
4.20
3.95
2.83
11.18
March 18, 2020
CSE
294.00
295.00
1.00
0.90
5.29
4.76
CSE
FTS1828
199.38
200.48
1.10
1.00
6.77
6.77
March 18, 2020
CSE
FTS1829
113.12
114.15
1.03
1.00
2.50
2.50
May 12, 2020
CSE
FTS1833
73.75
75.59
1.84
1.75
7.01
12.27
April 6, 2020
CSE
95.35
97.45
2.10
2.00
1.29
2.58
CSE
124.09
130.87
6.78
6.68
2.49
16.63
CSE
FTS1834
98.33
100.06
1.73
1.68
6.28
10.55
April 6, 2020
CSE
FTS1835
76.10
78.99
2.89
2.75
4.04
11.11
April 8, 2020
CSE
FTS1836
88.20
89.25
1.05
0.98
3.22
3.16
April 20, 2020
CSE
FTS1837
81.40
83.15
1.75
1.20
20.72
24.86
April 28, 2020
CSE
136.00
140.90
4.90
4.80
1.95
9.36
CSE
FTS1838
113.62
116.45
2.83
2.63
2.08
5.47
March 25, 2020
CSE
FTS1839
89.45
93.00
3.55
3.39
5.32
18.03
March 30, 2020
CSE
FTS1840
92.74
95.50
2.76
2.55
10.36
26.42
April 22, 2020
CSE
FTS1841
94.18
95.13
0.95
0.85
1.09
0.93
May 6, 2020
CSE
FTS1842
88.65
89.75
1.10
0.85
9.40
7.99
May 5, 2020
CSE
FTS1843
141.60
143.55
1.95
1.85
4.54
8.40
May 7, 2020
CSE
FTS1844
103.00
104.20
1.20
1.05
1.25
1.31
May 6, 2020
CSE
FTS1845
49.40
50.40
1.00
0.90
1.11
1.00
May 6, 2020
CSE
117.66
118.56
0.90
0.75
1.58
1.19
CSE
FTS1846
86.66
88.89
2.23
2.10
1.77
3.72
May 6, 2020
CSE
127.62
131.65
4.03
3.85
1.46
5.62
CSE
FTS1847
154.91
158.73
3.82
2.10
10.77
22.62
May 19, 2020
CSE
FTS1848
182.85
184.74
1.89
1.81
3.18
5.76
May 18, 2020
CSE
204.00
206.91
2.91
1.30
10.99
14.29
CSE
FTS1849
175.40
190.69
15.29
4.94
9.22
45.55
May 26, 2020
CSE
FTS1850
122.80
125.80
3.00
1.26
7.99
10.07
May 27, 2020
CSE
161.25
166.30
5.05
2.34
6.07
14.20
CSE
FTS1851
72.79
92.85
20.06
11.50
1.39
15.99
June 1, 2020
C - Central
113.88
116.90
3.02
1.73
2.62
4.53
C - Central
161.30
168.36
7.06
4.04
9.21
37.21
C - Central
FTS1852
88.65
89.75
1.10
0.85
9.40
7.99
June 8, 2020
C - Central
FTS1853
141.35
146.45
5.10
3.66
3.29
12.04
June 17, 2020
C - Central
FTS1854
96.70
97.70
1.00
0.89
4.64
4.13
June 24, 2020
C - Central
FTS1855
45.75
54.50
8.75
6.18
6.08
37.57
June 24, 2020
C - Central
78.80
80.40
1.60
1.54
39.85
61.37
C - Central
110.80
114.95
4.15
3.97
4.75
18.86
C - Central
118.08
121.30
3.22
3.10
1.75
5.43
C - Central
FTS1856
82.85
87.10
4.25
4.12
10.55
43.47
June 29, 2020
C - Central
139.70
141.70
2.00
1.85
2.01
3.72
C - Central
FTS1857
65.40
69.75
4.35
4.15
3.27
13.57
July 3, 2020
C - Central
84.45
90.85
6.40
5.95
5.38
32.01
C - Central
FTS1858
33.75
44.40
10.65
8.72
5.53
48.22
July 3, 2020
C - Central
77.20
86.85
9.65
6.82
3.07
20.94
C - Central
93.05
96.50
3.45
1.72
4.10
7.05
C - Central
FTS1859
43.40
54.05
10.65
8.39
3.95
33.14
July 7, 2020
C - Central
61.85
66.80
4.95
3.50
7.82
27.37
C - Central
118.15
123.90
5.75
4.40
5.60
24.64
C - Central
FTS1860
43.00
46.75
3.75
2.41
1.84
4.43
July 7, 2020
C - Central
147.55
151.00
3.45
2.63
2.20
5.79
C - Central
FTS1861
55.00
57.25
2.25
1.84
3.16
5.81
July 14, 2020
C - Central
80.70
83.45
2.75
1.76
2.74
4.82
C - Central
FTS1862
85.10
87.10
2.00
2.00
1.30
2.60
July 16, 2020
C - Central
FTS1863
58.85
62.75
3.90
3.38
2.02
6.83
July 16, 2020
C - Central
FTS1864
46.55
55.40
8.85
4.92
2.83
13.92
July 22, 2020
C - Central
192.05
197.45
5.40
2.74
4.69
12.85
C - Central
FTS1865
27.25
39.35
12.10
11.50
5.98
68.77
August 3, 2020
C - Central
45.60
47.55
1.95
1.94
4.84
9.39
C - Central
71.90
79.95
8.05
7.97
2.61
20.80
C - Central
85.30
87.70
2.40
2.39
3.86
9.23
C - Central
FTS1866
48.65
51.75
3.10
3.01
14.48
43.58
August 3, 2020
C - Central
FTS1867
56.20
58.20
2.00
2.00
6.31
12.62
August 3, 2020
C - Central
76.80
80.60
3.80
3.80
1.08
4.10
C - Central
FTS1868
39.20
45.80
6.60
6.60
2.46
16.24
August 5, 2020
C - Central
112.70
113.75
1.05
1.05
3.23
3.39
C - Central
FTS1869
38.45
41.75
3.30
3.30
1.78
5.87
August 5, 2020
C - Central
FTS1961
60.05
60.95
0.90
0.90
3.97
3.57
August 5, 2020
C - Central
FTS1962
48.60
52.85
4.25
3.25
2.90
9.43
August 15, 2020
C - Central
FTS1963
54.70
59.70
5.00
4.69
2.23
10.46
August 31, 2020
C - Central
75.90
79.10
3.20
2.01
2.50
5.03
C - Central
FTS1964
109.85
110.75
0.90
0.68
3.09
2.10
August 31, 2020
C - Central
Appendix 4
Pilar Drill Intercepts 2020
Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
DownHole Interval (m)
Estimated True Width (m)
Gold Grade (g/t Au)
GT (ETW)
Date (mm/dd/yyyy)
Orebody
PPL662
190.90
195.00
4.10
3.50
4.82
16.87
5/4/2020
BFII
218.00
227.00
9.00
7.30
1.46
10.66
BF
232.00
243.00
11.00
9.00
2.68
24.12
BF
278.00
280.00
2.00
1.70
5.65
9.61
LPA
PPL568
180.90
182.80
1.90
1.85
1.75
3.24
5/4/2020
BF
183.53
186.50
2.97
2.00
1.69
3.38
BF
188.50
195.20
6.70
2.75
2.19
6.02
BF
210.00
217.66
7.66
2.35
2.26
5.31
BF
230.00
234.50
4.50
3.50
1.80
6.30
LPA
PPL661
169.00
172.58
3.58
3.30
4.75
15.68
5/4/2020
BFII
174.00
178.00
4.00
3.50
29.07
101.75
BFII
194.00
199.83
5.83
2.30
2.22
5.11
BF
231.90
234.00
2.10
1.90
9.28
17.63
BF
FSB858
11.30
12.40
1.10
0.90
9.63
8.67
5/4/2020
BF
14.90
16.40
1.50
1.25
4.81
6.01
BF
18.55
20.15
1.60
1.30
12.46
16.20
BF
25.70
28.20
2.50
2.00
4.90
9.80
BF
PPL640
7.40
13.10
5.70
3.20
3.80
12.16
5/4/2020
LFW
14.85
16.35
1.50
0.86
11.39
9.80
LFW
FSB842
5.80
8.20
2.40
2.30
1.41
3.24
5/15/2020
BFII
40.70
43.10
2.40
2.00
2.44
4.88
LFW
PPL654
No impacts
5/15/2020
-
FSB886
17.50
22.00
4.50
3.45
5.40
18.63
5/15/2020
LPA
33.50
35.05
1.55
1.20
4.77
5.72
BF
PPL579
185.00
196.92
11.92
5.34
2.77
14.79
5/15/2020
BFIII
206.48
218.40
11.92
4.26
7.39
31.48
BF
227.00
232.10
5.10
4.60
2.47
11.36
BF
PPL566
227.85
229.85
2.00
1.90
2.16
4.10
5/15/2020
LPA
PPL669
72.80
74.80
2.00
1.85
9.91
18.33
5/15/2020
SW
76.80
85.90
9.10
8.95
3.77
33.74
7/7/2020
SW
PPL665
35.55
40.65
5.10
3.00
11.26
33.78
5/15/2020
SW
52.40
58.40
6.00
2.83
4.35
12.31
SW
62.25
65.25
3.00
1.40
6.00
8.40
SW
FSB887
24.40
29.35
4.95
4.30
9.42
40.51
5/15/2020
LPA
FSB894
31.70
36.70
5.00
3.30
6.02
19.87
5/15/2020
LPA
PPL644
32.70
41.10
8.40
7.68
12.39
95.16
5/15/2020
SW
15.70
18.70
3.00
3.00
0.95
2.85
LFW
PPL670
175.40
179.55
4.15
2.48
1.62
4.02
5/15/2020
-
PPL585
No impacts
5/15/2020
-
PPL690
35.40
42.40
7.00
5.35
2.41
12.89
5/15/2020
SW
PPL562
52.00
56.00
4.00
3.40
1.65
5.61
5/15/2020
-
128.00
130.00
2.00
1.65
5.43
8.96
BFII
FSB831A
40.85
48.95
8.10
3.95
1.00
3.95
5/15/2020
BA
PPL664
183.40
193.00
9.60
4.18
2.90
12.12
5/15/2020
LFW
204.00
227.00
23.00
8.55
2.08
17.78
BF
231.00
237.00
6.00
3.40
10.66
36.24
LPA
PPL587
6.80
11.70
4.90
1.70
1.83
3.11
5/15/2020
BF
90.00
91.00
1.00
0.90
1.00
0.90
TORRE
PPL592
1.50
7.50
6.00
5.00
1.81
9.05
5/15/2020
BF
FSB838
21.15
22.65
1.50
1.30
8.76
|
11.39
5/22/2020
BFII
PPL655
No impacts
5/22/2020
-
PPL565
No impacts
5/22/2020
-
PPL564
217.00
220.33
3.33
2.70
4.75
12.83
5/22/2020
-
PPL687
39.00
42.10
3.10
2.40
2.94
7.06
5/22/2020
BFII
47.50
49.00
1.50
1.15
2.84
3.27
BFII
56.90
65.00
8.10
6.20
5.69
35.28
BFII Lente
66.00
68.75
2.75
2.15
5.97
12.84
BFII
187.00
192.00
5.00
4.30
1.60
6.88
LFW
208.00
216.50
8.50
7.60
5.57
42.33
LFW
PPL653
No impacts
5/22/2020
-
PPL580
0.00
3.00
3.00
2.80
6.78
18.98
5/22/2020
BF
20.00
24.40
4.40
4.00
3.73
14.92
BF
29.34
34.00
4.66
4.30
3.65
15.70
-
FSB816
11.25
14.25
3.00
2.50
1.02
2.55
5/22/2020
-
31.75
38.25
6.50
5.50
1.17
6.44
BFIII
PPL689
104.95
115.90
10.95
10.10
7.05
71.21
6/1/2020
SW
PPL629
13.20
19.00
5.80
5.44
7.42
40.36
6/1/2020
BA
43.20
45.20
2.00
1.85
1.98
3.66
TORRE
55.70
61.70
6.00
5.50
2.39
13.15
TORRE
61.70
64.20
2.50
2.20
2.67
5.87
TORRE
PPL666
22.25
28.70
6.45
2.00
2.23
4.46
6/1/2020
SW
52.85
55.85
3.00
1.40
3.86
5.40
SW
PPL641
2.00
7.00
5.00
2.34
3.05
7.14
6/1/2020
LFW
9.82
13.00
3.18
1.10
5.56
6.12
LFW
61.00
65.38
4.38
1.47
1.94
2.85
SW
FSB819
No impacts
6/12/2020
-
FSB817A
45.75
47.75
2.00
1.50
2.15
3.23
6/12/2020
BFIII
FSB843
10.60
12.60
2.00
1.90
4.06
7.71
6/12/2020
BFII
23.55
26.60
3.05
2.90
2.09
6.06
BFIII
PPL643
13.00
19.00
6.00
2.36
1.21
2.86
6/12/2020
LFW
23.00
24.88
1.88
1.00
2.14
2.14
LFW
PPL694
210.45
226.00
15.55
6.20
1.57
9.73
6/12/2020
LFW
229.00
241.80
12.80
5.09
4.51
22.96
LFW
253.10
272.10
19.00
6.14
3.62
22.23
BF
FSB888
No impacts
6/12/2020
-
FSB837
0.00
2.15
2.15
2.10
4.71
9.89
6/12/2020
BFII
6.00
9.00
3.00
1.42
1.31
1.86
BFII
33.00
35.05
2.05
1.32
4.53
5.98
BFII
PPL672A
47.00
49.35
2.35
2.10
12.51
26.27
6/12/2020
BFII
PPL667
25.10
29.80
4.70
4.30
2.01
8.64
6/22/2020
LFW
42.70
45.70
3.00
2.75
2.90
7.98
LFW
49.70
51.70
2.00
1.85
4.45
8.23
SW
PPL581
0.00
12.00
12.00
9.55
1.23
11.75
6/22/2020
BF
18.00
22.00
4.00
3.18
3.35
10.65
BF
46.00
55.00
9.00
6.94
4.74
32.90
BA
PPL642
2.95
11.50
8.55
3.50
2.71
9.49
6/22/2020
LFW
PPL668
55.60
61.25
5.65
4.97
3.99
19.83
6/22/2020
SW
PPL673
No impacts
6/22/2020
-
PPL691
2.80
19.05
16.25
9.22
2.65
24.43
6/22/2020
LFW
FSB882
No impacts
6/22/2020
-
PPL648
52.00
54.00
2.00
1.30
3.22
4.19
6/22/2020
SW
PPL591
9.00
12.50
3.50
2.80
3.18
8.90
6/22/2020
BF
24.00
33.25
9.25
2.60
1.83
4.76
BF
95.00
99.24
4.24
1.60
1.57
2.51
6/26/2020
BA
112.50
116.50
4.00
1.63
2.72
4.43
6/1/2020
BA
148.00
153.00
5.00
2.38
1.42
3.38
TORRE
PPL597
169.80
172.80
3.00
2.50
2.21
5.53
6/26/2020
BA
PPL599
No impacts
6/26/2020
-
FSB883
No impacts
6/26/2020
-
FSB884A
0.00
10.55
10.55
4.17
5.10
21.27
6/26/2020
TORRE
FSB895
No impacts
6/26/2020
-
FSB885
No impacts
6/26/2020
-
FSB866
21.00
25.00
4.00
3.50
3.55
12.43
7/1/2020
LFW/BF
FSB867
9.00
18.00
9.00
7.90
1.09
8.61
7/1/2020
BF
FSB822
0.00
12.20
12.20
5.70
2.76
15.73
7/1/2020
BFII
FSB865
20.55
23.00
2.45
2.10
4.73
9.93
7/1/2020
BF
PPL724
9.80
19.40
9.60
4.48
1.59
7.12
7/1/2020
LFW
31.90
35.95
4.05
2.79
6.34
17.69
SW
PPL725
No impacts
7/1/2020
-
PPL728
4.00
7.20
3.20
2.20
27.98
61.56
7/11/2020
SW
10.00
13.00
3.00
2.10
1.92
4.03
SW
22.17
32.96
10.79
5.50
8.45
46.48
SW
59.00
62.00
3.00
7.78
1.71
13.30
SW
105.00
110.00
5.00
4.00
2.57
10.28
SW
PPL719
53.35
60.60
7.25
5.04
1.61
8.11
7/11/2020
SW
62.30
75.90
13.60
9.00
3.60
32.40
SW
PPL703
37.10
70.45
33.35
9.03
6.88
62.13
7/11/2020
BF
PPL705
21.80
24.75
2.95
0.87
2.07
1.80
7/11/2020
BFII
28.40
34.40
6.00
1.81
15.38
27.84
BFII
49.25
66.05
16.80
5.80
2.78
16.12
LFW
PPL680
No impacts
7/11/2020
-
PPL701
44.50
56.65
12.15
5.41
5.51
29.81
7/11/2020
BFII
69.00
73.95
4.95
2.30
3.22
7.41
LFW
PPL686
52.50
55.50
3.00
2.86
2.36
6.75
7/11/2020
BFII
61.00
65.70
4.70
1.65
5.49
9.06
7/11/2020
BFII
86.10
90.00
3.90
3.25
3.32
10.79
7/18/2020
LFW
FSB911
13.00
15.00
2.00
1.90
1.96
3.72
7/18/2020
BF
PPL416
No impacts
7/18/2020
-
FSB909
16.00
29.49
13.49
4.32
2.62
11.32
7/18/2020
BF
FSB879
22.00
28.50
6.50
3.30
4.05
13.37
7/18/2020
BFII
PPL707
33.20
35.95
2.75
1.97
5.34
10.52
7/24/2020
BFII
46.70
49.40
2.70
2.00
1.90
3.80
BFII
67.60
70.15
2.55
1.88
5.63
10.58
LFW
PPL767
14.15
16.20
2.05
1.67
4.08
6.81
7/24/2020
TORRE
53.60
56.70
3.10
2.56
4.20
10.75
BA
FSB880
No impacts
7/24/2020
-
PPL704
33.00
39.91
6.91
1.60
3.66
5.86
7/24/2020
BFII
48.00
51.75
3.75
2.10
7.56
15.88
BFII
PPL693
171.62
181.85
10.23
4.20
4.58
19.24
8/10/2020
LFW
186.75
191.60
4.85
2.80
2.29
6.41
LFW
217.70
242.50
24.80
6.50
3.72
24.18
BF/LPA
PPL727
32.00
41.00
9.00
4.14
3.58
14.82
8/10/2020
SW
43.00
49.83
6.83
2.94
1.35
3.97
SW
69.00
73.00
4.00
3.57
2.24
8.00
SW
PPL772
8.30
12.35
4.05
1.80
3.06
5.51
8/10/2020
TORRE
106.45
110.50
4.05
2.33
1.14
2.66
BA
FSB902
No impacts
8/10/2020
-
PPL731
33.00
39.00
6.00
1.67
3.75
6.26
8/10/2020
BFII
40.10
53.00
12.90
3.57
4.15
14.82
BF
56.00
58.00
2.00
1.15
8.08
9.29
LPA
61.00
71.00
10.00
2.83
4.98
14.09
LPA
FSB903
0.00
9.40
9.40
3.58
3.84
13.75
8/10/2020
BFII
FSB906
No impacts
8/10/2020
-
PPL726
184.65
189.65
5.00
2.50
5.74
14.35
8/15/2020
LFW
197.50
202.90
5.40
2.50
4.80
12.00
BF
209.50
212.00
2.50
2.30
1.91
4.39
BF
214.00
220.00
6.00
5.30
2.29
12.14
BF
231.00
241.00
10.00
4.20
7.33
30.79
LPA
244.00
248.00
4.00
2.00
2.99
5.98
LPA
FSB912
1.00
3.00
2.00
1.65
3.29
5.43
8/15/2020
BF
FSB914
No impacts
8/15/2020
-
PPL769
12.05
16.75
4.70