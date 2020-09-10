Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Expands Resource Potential at Turmalina and Pilar Mines, Brazil

In-Mine High-Grade Intercepts Include

Turmalina: Orebody C-SE, 9.22g/ Au over 15.3m (ETW 4.94m)

Orebody C-Central 5.98g/t Au over 12.1m (ETW 11.5m)

Pilar: Orebody BF2, 29.07 g/t Au over 4.00m (ETW 3.50m),

Orebody SW 12.39 g/t Au over 8.4m (ETW 7.68m)

Definitions: ETW - estimated true width g/t Au - grams per tonne gold m - metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG) today announced drill results from underground diamond drill hole programs conducted at Turmalina Gold Mine ("Turmalina") and at Pilar Gold Mine ("Pilar") both located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. Drilling continues to confirm expanding resource potential with high-grade intersections from both mines, highlighting significant extensions at depth and laterally across the vertical extents of the mines. These drill campaigns were completed subsequent to the most recent Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves ("MRMR") update at Turmalina (as at December 31, 2019 - see press-release dated 20, April, 2020) and at Pilar (as at May 30, 2020 - see press-release dated August 18, 2020).

At Turmalina, drilling has focused on targeting the down-plunge and lateral continuity of the structure hosting the C-SE and C-Central ore shoots at shallow levels while drilling at Pilar drilling has focused on evaluation of the lateral extensions of the banded iron formation ("BIF") hosted mineralization (SW-Sao Jorge-BIF, BIF2, BA, LFW, LPA and BA Orezones) close to underground development throughout the entire vertical extent of the mine.

Turmalina Highlights

Orebody C-Central drilling focused on tracing the structurally controlled high-grade mineralization discovered in March 2019 down plunge and beyond the current mineral resources and mineral reserves limits, at shallow levels between level 3 and level 6;

Drilling and geological mapping on the Orebody C-Central structure has delineated four higher-grade mineralized zones within the overall host rock package. These zones are separated by lower grade or waste intervals, which, are currently being assessed for geotechnical characteristics. (See figures 1 and 2);

Orebody C-Central high-grade continuity has been demonstrated by recent drilling with a series of eight intercepts with grade X thickness (GT) intervals of >25, Intercepts include: (See figures 1 and 2, table 1 and appendix 1) 5.98 g/t Au over 12.1m (ETW 11.5m), 39.85 g/t Au over 1.6m (ETW 1.54m), and 10.55 g/t Au over 4.25m (ETW 4.12m).

Drilling on Orebody C-SE focused on improving the definition of the high-grade plunging mineralisation currently being mined on level 5 to below levels 8 where access development recently intersected this orebody. Intercepts include: (See figure 3 and table 1.) 9.22 g/t Au over 15.29m (ETW 4.94m) and 10.36 g/t Au over 2.76m (ETW 2.55m) .

Ongoing in-mine drilling remains focused on defining near surface and down plunge depth extensions to the structures hosting the A, B and C mineralization targeting additional mineral resource inventory and ounce per vertical meter profile.

Pilar Highlights

Drilling remains focused on defining extensions to the various structurally controlled, BIF hosted mineralization at shallow levels in the mine and down plunge beyond the current mineral resources and mineral reserves limits;

Recent drilling intercepted high-grade intervals with grade x thickness (GT) values > 25 in some 20 holes targeting the SW, BF, BF2, BA, LPA, and LFW structures, below are selected best intercepts: See figures 4 and 5, table 2 and appendix 2); SW Orebody: 12.39 g/t Au over 8.40m (ETW 7.68m) and 7.05 g/t Au over 10.95m (ETW 9.03m); BF2 Orebody: 29.07 g/t Au over 4.00m (ETW 3.5m); BF Orebody: 6.88 g/t Au over 33.35m (ETW 4.12m); BA Orebody: 7.42 g/t Au over 9.00m (ETW 6.94m); Orebody LPA: 10.66 g/t Au over 6.00m (ETW 3.40m); and Orebody LFW: 5.57 g/t Au over 8.50m (ETW 7.60m).

Ongoing in-mine drilling remains focused on defining near surface, lateral and down plunge depth extensions to the structures hosting the various mineralized zones targeting additional mineral resource inventory and ounce per vertical meter profile.

Vernon Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Mining commented, "The significant results released today from on-going in-mine drilling at our operations continue to support sustained MRMR growth beyond recently reported limits. Of particular interest are results from the high-grade, wide intersections from Pilar's shallow level SW Orebody. This Orebody is becoming a significant contributor to that mine's MRMR inventory and adds operational flexibility due to its shallow position and closeness to existing infrastructure in the mine. Similarly, at the Orebody C structure at Turmalina, increased high-grade intercepts and ounce per vertical meter at shallow depths continue to enhance sustainable operational flexibility. We are committed to investing in growth exploration at our core assets as results to date continue to support our belief that both Pilar and Turmalina are important long-life assets for Jaguar's future."

Jon Hill, Expert Advisor, Geology and Exploration, to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee commented: "These drilling results again highlight the long-term upside endowment potential both within and contiguous to our main operating assets. In-Mine Exploration continues to deliver very positive results which are not only important to Jaguar's future but will underpin plans to ramp up exploration over the coming months to test the next generation of growth exploration targets within our strategic tenement portfolio."

Figure 1

Figure 1 shows the relative location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine (December 31, 2019) note focus on C-Central at shallow levels.

Figure 2

Figure 2 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine over the Orebody C-Central Area (December 31, 2019). The four images show intersections separated by zone within the C-Structure.

Figure 3

Figure 3 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Turmalina Mine (December 31, 2019) over the Orebody C-SE Area

Figure 4

Figure 4 shows the relative location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Pilar Mine (April 30, 2020).

Figure 5

Figure 5 shows the location of diamond drill holes reported since the last MRMR report at Pilar Mine (April 30, 2020).

Table 1. Drill Results and Intercepts -Turmalina with Grade X Thickness (GT) > 25

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program

Jaguar Mining Inc. - Turmalina Mine Hole ID From (m) To (m) Down Hole Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) GT (ETW) Date (mm/dd/yyyy) Orebody FTS1840 92.74 95.50 2.76 2.55 10.36 26.42 April 22, 2020 CSE FTS1849 175.40 190.69 15.29 4.94 9.22 45.55 May 26, 2020 CSE FTS1851 161.30 168.36 7.06 4.04 9.21 37.21 June 1, 2020 C - Central FTS1855 45.75 54.50 8.75 6.18 6.08 37.57 June 24, 2020 C - Central 78.80 80.40 1.60 1.54 39.85 61.37 C - Central FTS1856 82.85 87.10 4.25 4.12 10.55 43.47 June 29, 2020 C - Central FTS1857 84.45 90.85 6.40 5.95 5.38 32.01 July 3, 2020 C - Central FTS1858 33.75 44.40 10.65 8.72 5.53 48.22 July 3, 2020 C - Central FTS1859 43.40 54.05 10.65 8.39 3.95 33.14 July 7, 2020 C - Central 61.85 66.80 4.95 3.50 7.82 27.37 C - Central FTS1865 27.25 39.35 12.10 11.50 5.98 68.77 August 3, 2020 C - Central FTS1866 48.65 51.75 3.10 3.01 14.48 43.58 August 3, 2020 C - Central

Table 2. Drill Results and Intercepts - Pilar with Grade x Thickness (GT) > 25

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program

Jaguar Mining Inc. - Pilar Mine Hole ID From (m) To (m) Down Hole Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) GT (ETW) Date (mm/dd/yyyy) Orebody PPL661 174.00 178.00 4.00 3.50 29.07 101.75 5/4/2020 BFII PPL579 206.48 218.40 11.92 4.26 7.39 31.48 5/15/2020 BF PPL669 76.80 85.90 9.10 8.95 3.77 33.74 7/7/2020 SW PPL665 35.55 40.65 5.10 3.00 11.26 33.78 5/15/2020 SW FSB887 24.40 29.35 4.95 4.30 9.42 40.51 5/15/2020 LPA PPL644 32.70 41.10 8.40 7.68 12.39 95.16 5/15/2020 SW PPL664 231.00 237.00 6.00 3.40 10.66 36.24 5/15/2020 LPA PPL687 56.90 65.00 8.10 6.20 5.69 35.28 5/22/2020 BFII Lente 208.00 216.50 8.50 7.60 5.57 42.33 LFW PPL689 104.95 115.90 10.95 10.10 7.05 71.21 6/1/2020 SW PPL629 13.20 19.00 5.80 5.44 7.42 40.36 6/1/2020 BA PPL672A 47.00 49.35 2.35 2.10 12.51 26.27 6/12/2020 BFII PPL581 46.00 55.00 9.00 6.94 4.74 32.90 6/22/2020 BA PPL728 4.00 7.20 3.20 2.20 27.98 61.56 7/11/2020 SW 22.17 32.96 10.79 5.50 8.45 46.48 SW PPL719 62.30 75.90 13.60 9.00 3.60 32.40 7/11/2020 SW PPL703 37.10 70.45 33.35 9.03 6.88 62.13 7/11/2020 BF PPL705 28.40 34.40 6.00 1.81 15.38 27.84 7/11/2020 BFII PPL701 44.50 56.65 12.15 5.41 5.51 29.81 7/11/2020 BFII PPL726 231.00 241.00 10.00 4.20 7.33 30.79 8/15/2020 LPA

Please see Table 3, Figure 3 and Appendix 2 for more details.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), (FAUSIMM) Senior Expert Advisor Geology and Exploration to the Jaguar Mining Management Committee, who is also an employee of Jaguar Mining Inc., and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

Jaguar continues to use a quality-control program that includes insertion of blanks and commercial standards in order to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis.

HQ, NQ, and BQ size drill core is sawn in half with a diamond saw. Samples are selected for analysis in standard intervals according to geological characteristics such as lithology and hydrothermal alteration. All diamond drill hole collars are accurately surveyed using a Total Station instrument and down-hole deviations are surveyed using non-magnetic equipment (SPT Stockholm Precision Tools with GyroMaster Solid State North Seeker).

Mean grades are calculated using a variable lower grade cut-off (generally 0.5 g/t Au). No upper gold grade cut has been applied to the data. However, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed during future resource work.

Half of the sawed sample is forwarded to the analytical laboratory for analysis while the remaining half of the core is stored in a secure location. The drill core samples are transported in securely sealed bags and sent for physical preparation to the independent ALS Brasil (subsidiary of ALS Global) laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The analysis is conducted at ALS Global's respective facilities (fire assay are conducted by ALS Global in Lima, Peru, and multi-elementary analysis are conducted by ALS Global in Vancouver, Canada). ALS has accreditation in a global management system that meets all requirements of international standards ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and ISO 9001:2015. All major ALS geochemistry analytical laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2005 for specific analytical procedures.

For a complete description of Jaguar's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, please refer to the "Technical Report on the Roça Grande and Pilar Operations, Minas Gerais State, Brazil", a copy of which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Iron Quadrangle

The Iron Quadrangle has been an area of mineral exploration dating back to the 16th century. The discovery in 1699-1701 of gold contaminated with iron and platinum-group metals in the southeastern corner of the Iron Quadrangle gave rise to the name of the town Ouro Preto (Black Gold). The Iron Quadrangle contains world-class multi-million ounce gold deposits such as Morro Velho, Cuiabá, and São Bento. Jaguar holds the second largest gold land position in the Iron Quadrangle with just over 25,000 hectares.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes, and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims covering an area of approximately 64,000 hectares. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex, which combined produce approximately 95,000 ounces of gold annually. The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking information set forth in this news release is qualified by the cautionary statements below and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators in Canada. Forward-looking information contained in forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "are expected", "is forecast", "is targeted," "approximately," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "continue," "estimate," "believe," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be considered to be or include forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the dates of technical reports, as applicable. This news release contains forward-looking information regarding potential and, among other things, expected future mineral resources, potential mineral production opportunities, geological and mineral exploration statistics, ore grades, current and expected future assay results, and definition/delineation/exploration drilling at the Pilar Gold Mine and the Turmalina Gold Mine in Brazil, as well as forward-looking information regarding costs of production, capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, success of exploration, development and mining activities, capital requirements, project studies, mine life extensions, and continuous improvement initiatives. The Company has made numerous assumptions with respect to forward-looking information contained herein, including, among other things, assumptions about the estimated timeline and for the development of the drill program at the Pilar Gold Mine (and its expanded exploration footprint) and the Turmalina Gold Mine; its mineral properties; the supply and demand for, and the level and volatility of the price of, gold; the accuracy of reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions on which the reserve and resource estimates are based; the receipt of necessary permits; market competition; ongoing relations with employees and impacted communities; and political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, the impact of any potential power rationing, tailings facility regulation, exploration and mine operating licenses and permits being obtained and renewed and/or there being adverse amendments to mining or other laws in Brazil and any changes to general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including among others: the risk of Jaguar not meeting its plans regarding its operations and financial performance; uncertainties with respect to the price of gold, labor disruptions, mechanical failures, increase in costs, environmental compliance and change in environmental legislation and regulation, weather delays and increased costs or production delays due to natural disasters, power disruptions, procurement and delivery of parts and supplies to the operations; uncertainties inherent to capital markets in general (including the sometimes volatile valuation of securities and an uncertain ability to raise new capital) and other risks inherent to the gold exploration, development and production industry, which, if incorrect, may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described herein. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development, mining and production, including without limitation environmental hazards, tailings dam failures, industrial accidents and workplace safety problems, unusual or unexpected geological formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding, chemical spills, and gold bullion thefts and losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Appendix 1

Drill hole location data for Turmalina holes reported in this Press-Release

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) Collar Dip (°) Collar Azimuth (°) Orebody Drilling Company FTS1822 7817175.83 513301.72 65.53 250.45 10.14 209.38 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1823 7817176.30 513300.92 65.49 240.55 9.73 225.87 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1824 7817175.29 513303.25 65.40 290.20 9.99 176.79 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1825 7817175.94 513301.68 65.68 280.25 16.04 208.47 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1826 7817176.21 513301.31 65.76 270.00 17.45 218.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1827 7817176.33 513301.15 66.26 326.45 25.64 222.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1828 7817175.95 513301.73 65.80 320.00 18.81 209.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1829 7817175.77 513301.94 64.85 210.15 -0.98 201.87 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1833 7817156.04 513168.67 69.39 170.65 3.46 272.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1834 7817155.48 513168.92 69.65 130.45 4.99 260.13 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1835 7817154.71 513169.05 69.44 100.00 3.71 241.08 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1836 7817153.23 513171.35 69.42 131.30 3.75 186.98 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1837 7817155.85 513168.92 69.92 178.60 10.00 268.16 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1838 7817155.38 513169.03 70.01 144.60 12.95 256.91 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1839 7817154.79 513169.26 69.93 133.65 12.21 242.90 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1840 7817154.04 513169.74 70.19 130.85 17.96 225.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1841 7817153.11 513170.68 70.16 132.40 15.34 198.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1842 7817155.71 513169.07 70.14 200.00 18.23 264.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1843 7817155.23 513169.19 70.42 170.55 23.04 253.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1844 7817154.37 513169.69 70.47 149.65 24.00 231.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1845 7817153.62 513170.21 70.76 143.85 27.59 211.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1846 7817153.20 513171.19 70.59 157.20 24.78 190.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1847 7817154.83 513169.54 70.76 173.10 30.10 242.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1848 7817155.46 513169.25 70.67 219.90 28.20 258.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1849 7817155.00 513169.51 70.83 242.70 31.43 245.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1850 7817155.18 513169.40 70.73 200.85 28.13 250.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1851 7817185.71 512902.61 288.83 190.10 22.99 243.08 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1852 512902.04 7817186.12 288.86 220.20 20.73 253.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1853 7817185.20 512903.12 288.91 180.60 24.65 225.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1854 7817185.11 512903.08 288.07 136.20 9.82 224.91 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1855 7817185.67 512902.74 288.02 149.70 9.21 240.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1856 7817186.02 512902.07 288.02 185.65 7.88 251.94 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1857 7817186.49 512901.71 287.98 187.20 5.99 261.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1858 7817185.97 512902.26 287.04 125.80 -15.49 250.18 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1859 7817186.65 512901.73 287.07 146.75 -11.88 265.01 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1860 7817187.01 512901.72 287.19 181.45 -9.12 271.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1861 7817185.05 512902.95 287.06 106.45 -15.98 225.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1862 7817184.80 512904.70 287.25 113.65 -13.91 184.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1863 7817184.41 512903.95 287.05 103.35 -16.07 202.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1864 7817187.48 512901.23 287.18 211.30 -7.48 277.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1865 7817186.05 512902.44 286.32 105.95 -37.70 251.12 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1866 7817185.11 512903.31 286.35 98.30 -41.99 221.53 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1867 7817184.37 512904.47 286.40 113.80 -39.04 189.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1868 7817186.95 512901.94 286.46 143.50 -28.85 270.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1869 7817187.45 512901.47 286.48 181.30 -23.14 277.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1961 7817183.84 512905.57 286.32 131.25 -30.00 167.99 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1962 7817187.96 512900.79 286.44 214.80 -18.16 284.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1963 7817188.27 512903.51 286.63 281.70 -46.46 313.00 Orebody C MAJOR FTS1964 7817184.65 512903.78 289.00 194.60 25.36 207.99 Orebody C MAJOR

Appendix 2

Drill hole location data for Pilar holes reported in this Press-Release.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total Depth (m) Collar Azimuth (°) Collar Dip (°) Orebody Drilling Company FSB816 662740.63 7788567.07 26.85 60.40 270.40 -0.13 BFII Jaguar Mining FSB817A 662737.12 7788543.83 26.18 69.85 270.43 0.49 BFIII Jaguar Mining FSB819 662729.72 7788514.94 25.71 35.25 109.88 -0.45 BFII Jaguar Mining FSB822 662707.93 7788478.17 24.82 20.00 90.66 0.62 TOR Jaguar Mining FSB831A 662808.10 7788434.08 27.38 70.75 99.81 0.92 L7S Jaguar Mining FSB837 662716.88 7788498.78 25.23 60.20 109.70 -0.98 BFII Jaguar Mining FSB838 662750.66 7788595.97 27.54 50.25 54.74 -0.59 BFII Jaguar Mining FSB842 662746.34 7788594.14 27.60 50.20 270.10 -0.04 BFII Jaguar Mining FSB843 662740.57 7788567.01 26.44 70.15 270.10 -15.78 BFII Jaguar Mining FSB858 662782.69 7788438.84 27.14 45.25 190.00 19.47 BF Jaguar Mining FSB865 662720.88 7788804.97 265.57 45.75 100.30 13.64 BF Jaguar Mining FSB866 662718.53 7788788.10 265.68 47.10 99.62 14.15 BF Jaguar Mining FSB867 662714.38 7788775.63 266.31 50.20 100.40 14.37 BF Jaguar Mining FSB879 662741.14 7788833.85 263.48 36.65 276.27 25.20 BFII Jaguar Mining FSB880 662741.55 7788820.85 263.28 40.10 276.50 18.11 BFII Jaguar Mining FSB882 662740.17 7788855.82 263.18 12.45 320.09 28.67 BF Jaguar Mining FSB883 662843.44 7788504.74 263.65 32.20 151.00 -1.76 TOR Jaguar Mining FSB884A 662844.80 7788506.31 263.65 25.90 88.26 -0.35 TOR Jaguar Mining FSB885 662844.72 7788507.98 263.72 28.95 46.78 0.42 TOR Jaguar Mining FSB886 662787.16 7788463.61 27.69 35.05 193.72 24.53 L7S Jaguar Mining FSB887 662787.58 7788463.86 26.08 38.00 183.49 -17.99 L7S Jaguar Mining FSB888 662713.07 7788500.66 25.16 50.10 291.66 0.03 BFIII Jaguar Mining FSB891 662775.85 7788461.92 47.52 21.45 71.08 -0.69 L7S Jaguar Mining FSB892 662780.05 7788452.10 48.36 30.80 281.47 14.07 BF Jaguar Mining FSB893 662780.13 7788445.09 47.72 14.55 240.49 -2.02 BF Jaguar Mining FSB894 662788.53 7788463.83 26.15 50.00 154.43 -16.11 L7S Jaguar Mining FSB895 662839.09 7788510.69 263.64 10.40 302.68 -0.97 TOR Jaguar Mining FSB902 662720.85 7788523.91 45.80 30.85 93.87 -0.86 BFII Jaguar Mining FSB903 662716.59 7788522.89 45.75 41.30 93.87 -0.86 BFIII Jaguar Mining FSB906 662802.22 7788436.09 48.39 29.35 54.21 -0.72 L7S Jaguar Mining FSB909 662698.05 7788734.41 266.82 87.70 99.25 9.90 BFII Jaguar Mining FSB911 662708.99 7788753.90 267.11 65.40 97.10 9.46 SW Jaguar Mining FSB912 662799.14 7788432.65 49.37 26.00 188.97 26.69 BFIII Jaguar Mining FSB914 662817.95 7788409.74 50.04 27.55 230.87 26.85 BFIII Jaguar Mining FSB915 662818.93 7788424.77 48.59 20.20 59.59 1.32 L7S Jaguar Mining PPL416 662849.39 7788544.42 286.22 116.20 254.90 -36.46 BA Jaguar Mining PPL562 662602.35 7788349.27 32.53 230.50 70.22 -36.44 BF Jaguar Mining PPL564 662602.62 7788349.11 33.25 251.90 76.51 0.39 BF Jaguar Mining PPL565 662602.69 7788349.49 33.56 257.80 73.69 5.68 BF Jaguar Mining PPL566 662602.67 7788350.08 33.29 250.80 81.17 -1.64 BF MAJOR PPL568 662601.81 7788350.08 33.08 266.50 76.58 -14.39 BF MAJOR PPL579 662602.37 7788349.19 32.37 339.95 103.22 -36.04 BF MAJOR PPL580 662768.13 7788471.74 105.65 201.45 74.67 19.92 TOR MAJOR PPL581 662767.80 7788471.71 106.88 200.50 73.08 36.43 TOR MAJOR PPL585 662767.14 7788469.85 106.52 200.50 118.58 35.68 TOR MAJOR PPL587 662767.01 7788469.33 105.32 199.20 130.43 16.09 TOR MAJOR PPL591 662767.27 7788469.56 104.07 216.45 124.65 -11.41 TOR MAJOR PPL592 662767.81 7788471.41 103.42 250.10 79.51 -31.76 TOR MAJOR PPL597 662767.05 7788469.04 104.20 276.90 134.31 -9.66 TOR MAJOR PPL599 662602.70 7788350.03 33.47 251.60 83.91 2.84 BF MAJOR PPL629 662754.26 7788542.90 264.09 120.20 94.91 11.47 TOR Jaguar Mining PPL640 662639.47 7788788.67 218.80 123.05 349.55 -17.02 SW Jaguar Mining PPL641 662638.50 7788788.27 219.40 130.40 322.78 5.18 SW Jaguar Mining PPL642 662638.63 7788788.10 218.68 74.95 322.67 -21.40 SW Jaguar Mining PPL643 662637.77 7788787.59 219.42 62.90 299.45 3.77 SW Jaguar Mining PPL644 662637.78 7788787.26 218.67 80.70 292.97 -17.82 SW Jaguar Mining PPL648 662686.36 7788560.64 -0.46 56.60 123.32 10.22 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL653 662685.93 7788560.38 -1.41 65.85 134.16 -18.40 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL654 662602.69 7788349.63 33.01 251.40 90.44 -10.19 BF MAJOR PPL655 662602.38 7788349.39 32.74 263.70 98.60 -20.88 BF MAJOR PPL661 662602.45 7788348.75 33.04 262.05 83.10 -10.99 BF Jaguar Mining PPL662 662602.68 7788349.86 32.84 315.70 84.95 -17.15 BF MAJOR PPL664 662602.46 7788348.96 33.12 257.95 77.07 -12.94 BF Jaguar Mining PPL665 662636.96 7788786.51 219.50 100.15 272.69 4.62 SW Jaguar Mining PPL666 662637.13 7788787.00 219.55 89.30 282.75 5.25 SW Jaguar Mining PPL667 662637.15 7788786.57 218.76 95.35 274.41 -16.83 SW Jaguar Mining PPL668 662637.11 7788785.50 218.48 128.05 257.97 -15.86 SW Jaguar Mining PPL669 662637.45 7788785.46 219.20 180.75 255.96 -0.52 SW Jaguar Mining PPL670 662637.79 7788785.08 219.34 188.35 246.08 1.93 SW Jaguar Mining PPL672A 662685.50 7788560.38 -0.63 50.80 143.18 10.83 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL673 662685.77 7788560.40 -1.13 57.35 136.07 -8.14 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL680 662602.71 7788350.01 33.77 277.75 83.34 10.87 BF MAJOR PPL684 662752.60 7788440.70 -10.90 119.90 182.54 -12.97 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL686 662752.95 7788440.66 -11.29 125.70 180.37 -24.25 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL687 662752.67 7788440.74 -11.25 250.40 180.34 -25.23 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL689 662637.76 7788785.31 219.36 182.10 251.16 2.75 SW Jaguar Mining PPL690 662637.83 7788787.00 218.09 80.40 288.06 -43.35 SW Jaguar Mining PPL691 662640.10 7788788.65 217.89 80.30 2.01 -45.78 SW Jaguar Mining PPL693 662602.65 7788349.77 32.87 253.55 89.59 -16.94 BF MAJOR PPL694 662602.34 7788348.94 32.22 320.50 109.93 -38.54 BF MAJOR PPL701 662753.78 7788440.57 -11.44 94.00 161.09 -26.74 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL702 662602.53 7788349.37 32.76 331.20 98.83 -18.20 BF MAJOR PPL703 662754.41 7788440.54 -11.15 141.85 131.47 -13.31 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL704 662751.56 7788440.79 -10.30 78.65 210.47 9.80 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL705 662752.85 7788440.69 -10.09 77.25 151.79 14.88 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL707 662753.16 7788440.59 -11.41 98.45 168.79 -27.13 BFII Jaguar Mining PPL719 662638.21 7788784.59 218.11 116.95 238.92 -47.12 SW Jaguar Mining PPL724 662637.80 7788787.71 219.73 100.85 314.43 9.93 SW Jaguar Mining PPL725 662602.77 7788350.27 33.44 252.60 78.69 4.38 BF MAJOR PPL726 662602.58 7788349.66 32.68 330.95 91.79 -20.99 BF MAJOR PPL727 662637.35 7788786.89 221.03 182.20 293.64 31.89 SW Jaguar Mining PPL728 662637.75 7788787.33 221.16 161.10 306.79 34.94 SW Jaguar Mining PPL729 662637.43 7788785.66 221.57 221.00 267.70 38.67 SW Jaguar Mining PPL731 662753.52 7788440.60 -11.11 164.30 139.00 -12.77 BF Jaguar Mining PPL750 662683.86 7788280.09 -51.79 221.65 55.62 -3.18 BF MAJOR PPL767 662838.20 7788507.69 262.60 101.70 270.08 -34.78 BA Jaguar Mining PPL769 662838.16 7788507.18 262.01 122.50 262.97 -56.99 BA Jaguar Mining PPL772 662838.51 7788508.27 262.13 132.80 301.26 -60.91 BA Jaguar Mining PPL800 662683.98 7788280.20 -51.61 239.45 54.79 5.66 BFIII MAJOR

Appendix 3

Turmalina Drill Intercepts 2020

Summary of Significant Intersections, Drilling Program

Jaguar Mining Inc. - Turmalina Mine Hole ID From (m) To (m) DownHole Interval (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) GT (ETW) Date (mm/dd/yyyy) Orebody FTS1822 205.80 207.60 1.80 1.70 13.46 22.88 January 7, 2020 CSE FTS1823 190.80 191.90 1.10 1.00 1.88 1.88 January 7, 2020 CSE FTS1824 No impact January 23, 2020 CSE FTS1825 No impact February 14, 2020 CSE FTS1826 232.90 233.90 2.00 1.90 3.57 6.78 February 18, 2020 CSE FTS1827 264.80 269.00 4.20 3.95 2.83 11.18 March 18, 2020 CSE 294.00 295.00 1.00 0.90 5.29 4.76 CSE FTS1828 199.38 200.48 1.10 1.00 6.77 6.77 March 18, 2020 CSE FTS1829 113.12 114.15 1.03 1.00 2.50 2.50 May 12, 2020 CSE FTS1833 73.75 75.59 1.84 1.75 7.01 12.27 April 6, 2020 CSE 95.35 97.45 2.10 2.00 1.29 2.58 CSE 124.09 130.87 6.78 6.68 2.49 16.63 CSE FTS1834 98.33 100.06 1.73 1.68 6.28 10.55 April 6, 2020 CSE FTS1835 76.10 78.99 2.89 2.75 4.04 11.11 April 8, 2020 CSE FTS1836 88.20 89.25 1.05 0.98 3.22 3.16 April 20, 2020 CSE FTS1837 81.40 83.15 1.75 1.20 20.72 24.86 April 28, 2020 CSE 136.00 140.90 4.90 4.80 1.95 9.36 CSE FTS1838 113.62 116.45 2.83 2.63 2.08 5.47 March 25, 2020 CSE FTS1839 89.45 93.00 3.55 3.39 5.32 18.03 March 30, 2020 CSE FTS1840 92.74 95.50 2.76 2.55 10.36 26.42 April 22, 2020 CSE FTS1841 94.18 95.13 0.95 0.85 1.09 0.93 May 6, 2020 CSE FTS1842 88.65 89.75 1.10 0.85 9.40 7.99 May 5, 2020 CSE FTS1843 141.60 143.55 1.95 1.85 4.54 8.40 May 7, 2020 CSE FTS1844 103.00 104.20 1.20 1.05 1.25 1.31 May 6, 2020 CSE FTS1845 49.40 50.40 1.00 0.90 1.11 1.00 May 6, 2020 CSE 117.66 118.56 0.90 0.75 1.58 1.19 CSE FTS1846 86.66 88.89 2.23 2.10 1.77 3.72 May 6, 2020 CSE 127.62 131.65 4.03 3.85 1.46 5.62 CSE FTS1847 154.91 158.73 3.82 2.10 10.77 22.62 May 19, 2020 CSE FTS1848 182.85 184.74 1.89 1.81 3.18 5.76 May 18, 2020 CSE 204.00 206.91 2.91 1.30 10.99 14.29 CSE FTS1849 175.40 190.69 15.29 4.94 9.22 45.55 May 26, 2020 CSE FTS1850 122.80 125.80 3.00 1.26 7.99 10.07 May 27, 2020 CSE 161.25 166.30 5.05 2.34 6.07 14.20 CSE FTS1851 72.79 92.85 20.06 11.50 1.39 15.99 June 1, 2020 C - Central 113.88 116.90 3.02 1.73 2.62 4.53 C - Central 161.30 168.36 7.06 4.04 9.21 37.21 C - Central FTS1852 88.65 89.75 1.10 0.85 9.40 7.99 June 8, 2020 C - Central FTS1853 141.35 146.45 5.10 3.66 3.29 12.04 June 17, 2020 C - Central FTS1854 96.70 97.70 1.00 0.89 4.64 4.13 June 24, 2020 C - Central FTS1855 45.75 54.50 8.75 6.18 6.08 37.57 June 24, 2020 C - Central 78.80 80.40 1.60 1.54 39.85 61.37 C - Central 110.80 114.95 4.15 3.97 4.75 18.86 C - Central 118.08 121.30 3.22 3.10 1.75 5.43 C - Central FTS1856 82.85 87.10 4.25 4.12 10.55 43.47 June 29, 2020 C - Central 139.70 141.70 2.00 1.85 2.01 3.72 C - Central FTS1857 65.40 69.75 4.35 4.15 3.27 13.57 July 3, 2020 C - Central 84.45 90.85 6.40 5.95 5.38 32.01 C - Central FTS1858 33.75 44.40 10.65 8.72 5.53 48.22 July 3, 2020 C - Central 77.20 86.85 9.65 6.82 3.07 20.94 C - Central 93.05 96.50 3.45 1.72 4.10 7.05 C - Central FTS1859 43.40 54.05 10.65 8.39 3.95 33.14 July 7, 2020 C - Central 61.85 66.80 4.95 3.50 7.82 27.37 C - Central 118.15 123.90 5.75 4.40 5.60 24.64 C - Central FTS1860 43.00 46.75 3.75 2.41 1.84 4.43 July 7, 2020 C - Central 147.55 151.00 3.45 2.63 2.20 5.79 C - Central FTS1861 55.00 57.25 2.25 1.84 3.16 5.81 July 14, 2020 C - Central 80.70 83.45 2.75 1.76 2.74 4.82 C - Central FTS1862 85.10 87.10 2.00 2.00 1.30 2.60 July 16, 2020 C - Central FTS1863 58.85 62.75 3.90 3.38 2.02 6.83 July 16, 2020 C - Central FTS1864 46.55 55.40 8.85 4.92 2.83 13.92 July 22, 2020 C - Central 192.05 197.45 5.40 2.74 4.69 12.85 C - Central FTS1865 27.25 39.35 12.10 11.50 5.98 68.77 August 3, 2020 C - Central 45.60 47.55 1.95 1.94 4.84 9.39 C - Central 71.90 79.95 8.05 7.97 2.61 20.80 C - Central 85.30 87.70 2.40 2.39 3.86 9.23 C - Central FTS1866 48.65 51.75 3.10 3.01 14.48 43.58 August 3, 2020 C - Central FTS1867 56.20 58.20 2.00 2.00 6.31 12.62 August 3, 2020 C - Central 76.80 80.60 3.80 3.80 1.08 4.10 C - Central FTS1868 39.20 45.80 6.60 6.60 2.46 16.24 August 5, 2020 C - Central 112.70 113.75 1.05 1.05 3.23 3.39 C - Central FTS1869 38.45 41.75 3.30 3.30 1.78 5.87 August 5, 2020 C - Central FTS1961 60.05 60.95 0.90 0.90 3.97 3.57 August 5, 2020 C - Central FTS1962 48.60 52.85 4.25 3.25 2.90 9.43 August 15, 2020 C - Central FTS1963 54.70 59.70 5.00 4.69 2.23 10.46 August 31, 2020 C - Central 75.90 79.10 3.20 2.01 2.50 5.03 C - Central FTS1964 109.85 110.75 0.90 0.68 3.09 2.10 August 31, 2020 C - Central

Appendix 4

Pilar Drill Intercepts 2020