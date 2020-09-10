American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced that Chris Rash has been appointed Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Talbot Underwriting Ltd ("Talbot"), which operates within the Lloyd's Insurance Market through Syndicate 1183. Mr. Rash has also been appointed to the Talbot Underwriting Board. Subject to regulatory approval of both appointments, Mr. Rash is expected to join Talbot by January 1, 2021 and will be based in London.

Mr. Rash will report to the Talbot Underwriting Board and to Jon Hancock, Chief Executive Officer of AIG International General Insurance. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of Talbot's operations. Upon Mr. Rash's arrival at Talbot, acting Talbot CEO, David Morris, will be appointed Talbot's Chief Underwriting Officer.

Mr. Rash joins Talbot from StarStone Group, where he was most recently interim Group CEO, having previously served as CEO of International and Deputy Group CEO. A seasoned executive with extensive international leadership experience in insurance and finance, Mr. Rash joined StarStone in August 2018 as Executive Chairman before assuming the newly created role of President in October 2018 to lead execution and operational capabilities. Formerly, he was Group CFO for MS Amlin plc and previously served as Commercial Director and CFO at the National House Building Corporation, and prior to that as Group Chief Accountant at RSA Group.

Mr. Hancock said: "I am pleased to welcome Chris to Talbot. His significant international leadership experience in insurance and finance ideally suit him to serve as CEO of Talbot. I look forward to supporting Chris' leadership at this pivotal time, as we continue to position AIG's businesses at Lloyd's to deliver innovation and sustained profitable growth."

Mr Rash said: "I am delighted to join Talbot and its talented team of colleagues at this moment of profound opportunity in the insurance industry. I look forward to positioning Talbot to provide unique expertise and strategic value to our clients and stakeholders."

