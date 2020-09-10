RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP

While headline figures are again affected by FX movements, underlying performance was robust in H120 against the backdrop of a challenging operating environment. As a growing and essential part of the supply chain, all of Raven's warehouse properties continued to operate during COVID-19, occupancy increased and more than 99% of rents were collected. Although the pandemic continues to cloud the economic outlook, warehouse demand-supply fundamentals continue to be robust.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...