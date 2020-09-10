Full data from the Phase 3 CROWN study in lung cancer will be presented during the Presidential Symposium

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) announced today that more than 50 abstracts representing data from nine approved and investigational Pfizer medicines, including several biomarker-driven and immuno-therapies, will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 being held from September 19-21, 2020. Data to be presented include findings from the Phase 3 CROWN study of LORBRENA (lorlatinib)* in first-line ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), building on Pfizer's extensive heritage in precision medicine research.

In addition to the CROWN study, several biomarker analyses that provide further insights on Pfizer medicines across a range of cancers will be presented, including BAVENCIO (avelumab), BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) MEKTOVI (binimetinib), and IBRANCE (palbociclib). BAVENCIO is being developed and commercialized in collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

"Meaningful innovation in cancer care requires building upon our understanding of tumor biology, leveraging cutting-edge research, and applying the knowledge we gain into new treatments that address and prevent resistance," said Chris Boshoff, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development. "We are proud to share the latest insights on our cancer medicines at ESMO this year, including data from the CROWN trial examining the first-line use of our third-generation biomarker-driven therapy in ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer."

Pfizer will also continue its commitment to help non-scientists understand the latest findings with the development of abstract plain language summaries (APLS) for company-sponsored research being presented at ESMO, which are written in non-technical language. Those interested in learning more can visit www.Pfizer.com/apls to access the summaries starting September 18.

Key presentations featuring Pfizer medicines at ESMO include:

Pfizer-Sponsored Studies Proffered Paper (Presentation LBA2) Saturday, September 19, 2020 Lorlatinib vs Crizotinib in the First-line Treatment of Patients with Advanced ALK-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): Results of the Phase 3 CROWN Study Solomon B. Proffered Paper (Presentation 699O) Saturday, September 19, 2020 Avelumab First-line (1L) Maintenance Best Supportive Care (BSC) vs BSC Alone for Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma (UC): Association between Clinical Outcomes and Exploratory Biomarkers Sridhar S. Proffered Paper (Presentation 910O) Saturday, September 19, 2020 Primary Results of the Phase III JAVELIN Head Neck 100 Trial: Avelumab Plus Chemoradiotherapy (CRT) Followed by Avelumab Maintenance vs CRT in Patients with Locally Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (LA SCCHN) Cohen E. Mini Oral (Presentation 704MO) Friday, September 18, 2020 Avelumab First-line (1L) Maintenance Best Supportive Care (BSC) vs BSC Alone with 1L Chemotherapy (CTx) for Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma (UC): Subgroup Analyses from JAVELIN Bladder 100 Grivas P. Investigator-Sponsored Studies and Clinical Research Collaborations Proffered Paper (Presentation LBA12) Sunday September 20, 2020 PALLAS: A Randomized Phase III Trial of Adjuvant Palbociclib with Endocrine Therapy Versus Endocrine Therapy Alone for HR+/HER2- Early Breast Cancer Mayer E. Proffered Paper (Presentation LBA45) Saturday, September 19, 2020 First Report of Efficacy and Safety from the Phase II Study SECOMBIT (SEquential COMBo Immuno and Targeted Therapy Study) Ascierto P. Mini Oral (Presentation LBA27) Friday, September 18, 2020 Phase II Multicenter, Randomized Study to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Avelumab with Gemcitabine/Carboplatin (CG) vs CG Alone in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma (mUC) Who Are Ineligible to Receive Cisplatin-based Therapy Pérez Valderrama B.

Presentations will be available to registered attendees during the Congress at www.ESMO.org. A complete list of Pfizer-sponsored abstracts will be available at http://www.pfizer.com/news/press-kits/oncology.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer have a global strategic alliance to jointly develop and commercialize BAVENCIO.

*LORBRENA (lorlatinib) is available in the European Union under the brand name LORVIQUA

About Pfizer Oncology

At Pfizer Oncology, we are committed to advancing medicines wherever we believe we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with cancer. Today, we have an industry-leading portfolio of 23 approved innovative cancer medicines and biosimilars across more than 30 indications, including breast, genitourinary, colorectal, blood and lung cancers, as well as melanoma.

Pfizer Inc.: Breakthroughs that change patients' lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.pfizer.com. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer_News, LinkedIn, YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer.

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of September 10, 2020.

This release contains forward-looking information about Pfizer Oncology's approved and investigational portfolio, including, among others, LORBRENA (lorlatinib), BAVENCIO (avelumab), BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) MEKTOVI (binimetinib) and IBRANCE (palbociclib), including their potential benefits, that involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints, commencement and/or completion dates for our clinical trials, regulatory submission dates, regulatory approval dates and/or launch dates, as well as the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; risks associated with interim data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from our clinical studies; whether and when drug applications may be filed in any jurisdictions for any potential indication for Pfizer's oncology products and product candidates; whether and when applications that are pending or any such other applications that may be filed for any of Pfizer's oncology products and product candidates may be approved by regulatory authorities, which will depend on myriad factors, including making a determination as to whether the product's benefits outweigh its known risks and determination of the product's efficacy and, if approved, whether any such oncology products will be commercially successful; decisions by regulatory authorities impacting labeling, manufacturing processes, safety and/or other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Pfizer's oncology products and product candidates; uncertainties regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Pfizer's business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments.

A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Pfizer's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Information and Factors That May Affect Future Results", as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and www.pfizer.com.

