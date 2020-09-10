Paul Morrissey promoted to partner; Duncan Gills and Zak Ewen move up to principal, Adi Dangot-Zukovsky to vice president

Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has promoted four team members, including two in London and one in Israel.

The promotions highlight the firm's ongoing focus on investing in innovative companies across North America, Europe and Israel. More than a quarter of the dollars invested out of Battery's 12th family of funds, raised in 2018, went to companies based outside the U.S., up from 14% in the firm's eighth fund, raised in 2007. Battery, founded in Boston in 1983, is currently investing out of its 13th family of funds, raised earlier this year and capitalized at a combined $2 billion.

In London, Paul Morrissey was promoted to partner and Zak Ewen to principal. Morrissey, a native of Ireland, joined Battery in 2012 and focuses on later-stage software investments, mainly in Europe. He works with Battery portfolio companies Gainsight; Guardsquare (founded in Belgium); InCloudCounsel; Nitro Software (traded as NTO on the Australian Securities Exchange); PageUp (founded in Australia); PrimeRevenue; and Quinyx (founded in Sweden). He previously worked with Battery companies Intacct, a U.S. financial software company sold to Sage Group in 2017, and WebPT, a Phoenix-based, healthcare-software maker acquired by Warburg Pincus last year.

Ewen, also now based in London, first joined Battery in 2010 and re-joined the firm in 2016 after earning an MBA. He focuses on later-stage, European investments in software, information services and enterprise technology. Most recently he has been involved with Battery investments Forterro, which runs several European ERP businesses; Germany-based VertiGIS, which makes geographic-information systems software; and WinWorker, a German provider of business software for small- to medium-sized craftsmen companies. He was previously involved with Mendix, a software company founded in the Netherlands and acquired by Siemens in 2018.

In San Francisco, Duncan Gills, who joined Battery in 2016, also was promoted to principal. Gills focuses on investments in software companies, mainly healthcare-IT, and has been involved with Battery companies Curve Dental; Mews, which makes property-management software for hotels; and Redox, whose software helps enable the sharing of healthcare data. He was previously involved with ClearCare, a company that makes software for home-healthcare companies. ClearCare was acquired last year by WellSky.

Adi Dangot-Zukovsky, based in Herzliya, Israel, was promoted to vice president. She joined Battery in 2016 and focuses on early- and growth-stage investments in enterprise infrastructure and business software. She is currently involved with Battery companies BigPanda, which makes technology for IT-operations automation; sales-technology company Gong.io, cybersecurity company Guardicore and HR-software company Hibob, all founded in Israel; and German accounting-tech company Zeitgold.

"We're very excited to announce these promotions, which highlight both Battery's global focus and the firm's long history of promoting talent from within its ranks," said Michael Brown, a Battery general partner. "We wish Paul, Zak, Duncan and Adi continued success in their new roles."

Battery also announced the promotion of finance executive Jamie Lambutis to vice president of tax. Finally, the firm recently hired Executive-in-Residence René Bonvanie, a longtime technology-industry executive who was the first CMO at Palo Alto Networks, where he worked for well over a decade, and Director of Business Development Evan Witte, a former sales and business-development executive at companies including Contentful, InVision and Intel.

