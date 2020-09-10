Electric Off-highway Vehicle Market worth $17.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market by Equipment Type (Excavator, Motor Grader, Dozer, Loader, LHD, Dump truck, Lawnmower, Sprayer, Tractor), Application, Propulsion, Battery Type, Battery Capacity, Power Output and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Electric Off-highway Vehicle Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2020 to USD 17.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR 22.8%. The growth of the global Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market is drive by factors such as aggressive step toward minimizing emissions and ventilation costs by using an electric dump truck and electric LHD in underground mining and rising demand for low noise and emission-free construction machines such as electric excavators, electric loaders and electric dozers in residential areas and demand to improve efficiency and productivity by accelerating gardening and agriculture mechanization with the help of electric tractors and electric lawnmowers. Therefore, the Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market"

128 - Tables

54 - Figures

211 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 129288251

The agriculture market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

Uncontrollable weather conditions, increasing global population, varying conditions of soil (such as soil moisture and water availability), and rising demand for food grain products have fueled technological advancements in the agricultural industry. Farmers have started adopting advanced agricultural processes and modern farm equipment to gain higher yield. Also, governments around the world are focusing on increasing food productivity. Thus, the demand for farm equipment with modern technologies like electric tractors and electric sprayer is expected to rise.

Thus, many tractor manufacturing companies are developing electric agriculture electric tractors and electric sprayers models. For instance, in 2019, Deere & Company announced that it had developed GridCon, a cable-powered, high-performance, autonomous, and fully-electric tractor with a power capacity of 400 hp (300 kW). The increasing demand and ongoing product development and launch are expected to drive the electric tractor and electric sprayer demand in agriculture application.

Lithium-ion is expected to maintain the lead in the global Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market.

Lithium-ion batteries dominate the Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market. Approximately 90-95% of electric off-highway vehicles are equipped with lithium-ion batteries, predominantly in construction and mining applications. Construction equipment includes electric excavators, electric dozers, electric loaders, electric dump trucks, and electric motor graders, among others, which are used to manage heavy raw materials and onsite transportation. Industries are adopting lithium-ion battery technology for earthmoving applications too.

High energy density and longer battery backup over other batteries make lithium-ion batteries more popular. Advancements in lithium-ion battery technology can improve the performance and efficiency of construction equipment, which encourages investments in R&D and creates more opportunities for lithium-ion batteries in the construction industry.

Request FREE Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 129288251

North America is expected to lead the global Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market during the forecast period.

The electric construction and mining equipment demand in North America is expected to increase due to environmental protection measures adopted by the US. In addition to the upcoming stringent emission norms for fuel economy in the region, EOHV companies are making efforts to manufacture electric and hybrid equipment for the domestic market. Caterpillar recently launched the world's biggest electric excavator equipped with a 300-kWh battery pack. John Deere has also launched electric off-highway equipment that transfers power continuously at over 300 kW. Many other companies are making significant R&D investments in meeting the future demand for electric off-highway vehicles.

The presence of major electric off-highway vehicle providers, with increasing investments in electric off-highway vehicles, subsystems, and battery developments, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, companies like Caterpillar developing advanced solid-state battery technology with the aim to minimize drawbacks of the conventional battery types in electric loaders and excavators are further expected to drive the growth for the electric off-highway vehicles in the region. Such factors are driving the dominance of the North America region in the global Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market.

The Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market is dominated by few globally established players, such as Caterpillar (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) (Sweden), Epiroc (Sweden), Sandvik (Sweden), and Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan), among others. These players mostly adopted the new product development strategy to develop the advanced electric dump truck, electric LHD, electric excavator, electric loader, electric dozer, electric lawnmower, and electric tractor to retain their position in the Electric Off-Highway Vehicle Market.

Browse Related Reports:

Construction Equipment Market by Type (Excavator - Crawler and Mini, Loader - Backhoe, Skid-steer, Wheeled and Other Equipment), Category, Emission Regulation, Aftertreatment Device, Power Output, Application, Rental Equipment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Electric Bus Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, PHEV, and FCEV), Application (Intercity and Intra-city), Consumer Segment (Fleet Operators and Government), Range, Length of Bus, Power Output, Battery Capacity, Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/off-highway-electric-vehicle-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/off-highway-electric-vehicle.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg