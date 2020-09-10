U.S. Polo Assn. Wins Two Prestigious Retail & Leisure International Awards in Virtual 15th Annual RLI Global Awards Ceremony

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) today announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has been awarded two Highly Commended Honors for Global Retailer and Emerging Market Retailer in the prestigious 15th Annual Global RLI Awards. The Retail & Leisure International, or RLI, Awards honor the most visionary and innovative retail and leisure concepts from across the globe.

In 2019, U.S. Polo Assn. reached $1.7 billion in retail sales, achieved double-digit growth, and expanded its footprint to include 180 countries and more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide. While hundreds of applicants competed for the awards, only a small percentage made it to the finals. U.S. Polo Assn. is the only retailer in the world selected as a finalist for two of the categories.

"This is a unique time for retail, where we are simultaneously dealing with the worst of times yet embracing opportunities for the retail industry to reinvent itself. And it's exactly this type of innovation that the RLI Awards recognize," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL. "Our interactive High Energy U.S. Polo Assn. store concept that launched this past January is just one example, and I am certain that the industry will come back stronger than ever. In fact, I believe the future of retail has never been more inspiring."

Prince adds, "Our wins are thanks to the outstanding contributions our global partners have made to render U.S. Polo Assn. an industry leader in sport-inspired fashion and to further engage our customers in an immersive sport and fashion experience in both our stores and online."

This year's first-time-ever virtual event was in association with Sands Retail and commemorated the RLI Awards' 15th Anniversary. Committed to ensuring its participants and winners were properly celebrated, RLI used virtual reality, video and imagery to make the event exciting and special.

The Global RLI Awards, presented by Retail & Leisure International, recognize global achievement and impact throughout the industry and are selected by a panel of highly respected business leaders from around the globe. According to RLI, 70 companies were shortlisted across 15 categories, and once again, the Global RLI Awards honor the most visionary and innovative retail and leisure concepts internationally. The RLI Awards pay tribute to those companies that continue to push boundaries, who are not afraid of the challenges that they are presented with, and who refuse to settle for anything but the very best.

U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor and 38th overall in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors", U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as National Football League, and National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.co.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and the exclusive worldwide licensor for the USPA's global licensing program. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV and global broadcasts that bring more awareness to the sport of polo. Visit globalpolo.com.

