10.09.2020 | 13:04
Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, September 10

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Result of AGM

Result of the Annual General Meeting of Invesco Income Growth Trust plc held on 10 September 2020:

All of the Annual General Meeting resolutions were decided by poll and were passed.

The Board is delighted by the shareholder support for the continuation of the Company while acknowledging the proportion of the vote against resolution 12. The Board will, as set out in the recent Chairman's Statement, assess with its advisors the votes cast and engage with shareholders as appropriate, to determine what, if any, action to take.

Details of the votes cast and the resolutions are shown below.

10 September 2020

Enquiries:

Invesco Asset Management Limited
+44 (0)20 3753 1000
Angus Pottinger

The results of the poll were as follows:

ResolutionVotes For%Votes Against%Votes Withheld
(including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

Ordinary resolutions:

1.19,088,41799.2163,1830.8355,862
2.18,795,36898.0380,3922.0440,063
3.18,907,25898.7241,1381.3459,066
4.19,044,79599.0183,1831.0375,663
5.17,958,24293.61,232,1236.4417,096
6.18,236,38395.2925,5374.8441,720
7.17,050,05788.92,128,66011.1428,745
8.18,714,13197.5471,9152.5421,415
9.18,651,42297.4489,4702.6462,749
10.18,915,00998.6269,0211.4423,432
11.18,973,68398.7249,9811.3379,977
12.15,595,80179.44,048,68520.674,591
13.18,700,91797.3509,9452.7396,600

Special resolutions:

14.17,771,20192.71,409,7337.3422,707
15.18,967,81098.7249,1881.3386,642
16.18,712,27997.3516,8932.7386,651

Total Voting Rights were 58,551,530.

Resolutions:

The following Ordinary Resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 September 2020:

1. To receive the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 March 2020.

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

3. To approve the Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration.

4. To approve the Company's Dividend Payment Policy to declare four dividends in respect of each accounting year, with one payment in respect of each calendar quarter.

5. To re-elect Hugh Twiss a Director of the Company.

6. To re-elect a Jonathan Silver Director of the Company.

7. To re-elect Roger Walsom a Director of the Company.

8. To re-elect Davina Curling a Director of the Company.

9. To re-elect Mark Dampier a Director of the Company.

10. To re-elect Tim Woodhead a Director of the Company.

11. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

12. THAT the Company continue as a closed-ended investment company.

13. To renew the Directors' authority to allot new ordinary shares up to an aggregate nominal value of £4,879,294 (one third of the Company's issued share capital at 1 July 2020). This authority will expire at the AGM in 2021.

The following Special Resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 September 2020:

14. To renew the authority to disapply pre-emption rights to allow the issue of new ordinary shares pursuant to a rights issue, or for cash up to aggregate nominal value of £1,463,788 (10% of the Company's issued share capital at 1 July 2020), to new shareholders without them first having to be offered to existing shareholders. This authority will expire at the AGM in 2021.

15. To renew the authority for the Company to purchase its own shares of up to 8,776,874 shares (14.99% of the Company's issued share capital at 1 July 2020), subject to the restrictions referred to in the notice of the AGM. This authority will expire at the AGM in 2021.

16. THAT the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than Annual General Meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days.

