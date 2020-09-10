Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will participate in five upcoming investor conferences. A topic of discussion will be Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.



Conference details are as follows:

Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Date: September 10, 2020 Event: Investor meetings only

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 14, 2020 Time: 9:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Event: Corporate presentation and investor meetings Live Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 15, 2020 Time: 11:20 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Event: Fireside chat and investor meetings Live Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"

Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 16, 2020 Time: 12:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Event: Fireside chat and investor meetings Live Webcast: www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"

Leerink CyberRx Series: Vaccine Forum

Date: September 23, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET) Event: Fireside chat

A replay of the presentations will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section www.novavax.com .

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax is undergoing clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com

