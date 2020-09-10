Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Medien! Großer Artikel bringt diesen Penny ins Visier der Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKMZ ISIN: US6700024010 Ticker-Symbol: NVV1 
Tradegate
10.09.20
14:34 Uhr
77,84 Euro
+0,90
+1,17 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVAVAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVAVAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
77,0677,9214:36
77,2177,8314:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2020 | 13:05
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novavax, Inc.: Novavax to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will participate in five upcoming investor conferences. A topic of discussion will be Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373.

Conference details are as follows:

Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Date:September 10, 2020
Event:Investor meetings only

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date:September 14, 2020
Time:9:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Event:Corporate presentation and investor meetings
Live Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"

Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date:September 15, 2020
Time:11:20 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Event:Fireside chat and investor meetings
Live Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"

Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date:September 16, 2020
Time:12:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Event:Fireside chat and investor meetings
Live Webcast:www.novavax.com (http://www.novavax.com), "Investors"/ "Events"

Leerink CyberRx Series: Vaccine Forum

Date:September 23, 2020
Time:9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Event:Fireside chat

A replay of the presentations will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section www.novavax.com.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Novavax is undergoing clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in order to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles in order to address urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.comand connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Investors
Silvia Taylor and Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2022

Media
Brandzone/KOGS Communication
Edna Kaplan
kaplan@kogspr.com
617-974-8659

NOVAVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.