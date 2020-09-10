CIBT Education Group Inc.: CIBT Ranks #33 on the 2020 Business in Vancouver List of Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company is named one of Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in the August 31st, 2020 edition of Business in Vancouver.

The Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list is one of Business in Vancouver's signature annual features. It recognizes B.C. companies with the greatest percentage of revenue growth over the past five fiscal years. CIBT ranked #33 with a five-year revenue growth of 120.6%.

"It is a great honour to be listed along side some of the best companies in B.C.," said Toby Chu, Chairman, President and CEO of CIBT Education Group Inc. "The board, management and the entre team at CIBT were delighted to have received such good news as it highlights our commitment to all of our stakeholders during these difficult times in the global economy. We are eager to continue growing our business and sharing our progress with the entire B.C. community."

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education, and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the domestic and the global education market since 1994. CIBT owns business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 45 locations in Canada and abroad. Its education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers over 150 educational programs in healthcare, business management, e-commerce, hotel management and language training. The total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("Global Holdings"), an investment holding and development company focused on education-related real estates such as student-centric rental apartments, hotels and education super-centres. Global Holdings, under the GEC® brand, provides accommodation service to 72 schools in Metro Vancouver, serving 1,500 students from 77 countries. The total portfolio and development budget under the GEC® brand exceeds C$1.4 billion. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ("GEA") and Irix Design Group ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

