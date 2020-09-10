DJ MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting 10-Sep-2020 / 13:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | September 10, 2020 Magnit announces the results of the Board meeting ************************************************* Krasnodar, Russia (September 10, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the results of the Board of Directors meeting. Please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors was held on September 9, 2020 (minutes are w/o No. of September 10, 2020). The Board approved the payment of JSC "Tander" dividends in the amount of 25 billion Rubles (2.50 Rubles per one ordinary share) to PJSC "Magnit" as its sole shareholder. Please follow the link below to view full results of the Board meeting: ? http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language); ? https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ [1] (in Russian language); ? https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure [2] (in English) For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,894 stores (14,581 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,841 drogerie stores) in 3,710 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 83890 EQS News ID: 1129901 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=02d7b1654732e0af200cb994d5350d7a&application_id=1129901&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7cff4f1b38b4ac78775b60293a39af6b&application_id=1129901&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

