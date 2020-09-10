3D Bioprinting Market Worth $4735.96 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 26.43% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- Increasing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical & cosmetology industries, & rising public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities are the key driver of global 3D Bioprinting Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "3D Bioprinting Market by Material (Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, Living Cells), by Application (Research Applications, Clinical Applications), by Technology (Magnetic 3D Bioprinting, Laser-Assisted Bioprinting, Inkjet 3D Bioprinting, Microextrusion Bioprinting), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global 3D Bioprinting Market was valued at USD 820.85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4735.96 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.43% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=24125

Browse in-depth TOC on "3D Bioprinting Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global 3D Bioprinting Market Overview

The global 3D bioprinting market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of 3D bioprinting in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology market. In addition, the rise in usage of 3D printing in cosmetic surgeries and inventions in 3D bioprinting is anticipated to further foster the 3D bioprinting market growth over the forecast period. The rise in public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities has also added fuel to the market growth. The major technological advancements in the 3D bioprinting space have taken place for various medical applications, including skin tissue development, cancer therapeutics, bone and cartilage development, and liver modeling is also supporting this growth of the market over the forecast period.

There are some recent trends in 3D bioprinting. 3D bioprinters hold the crucial importance of drug testing and clinical trial applications expected to drastically reduce the need for animal trials. The regulatory body of the United States Food and Drug Administration has started to consider 3D bioprinting as an integrating alternative for drug safety and efficacy assessment. Moreover, In April 2019, NIBIB-funded researchers at the University of Minnesota build a new, dynamic 3D Bioprinted tumor model in a laboratory to screen anticancer drugs and studied them outspread of cancer and primary stage of the tumor.

Furthermore, factors such as the supportive regulatory environment in emerging countries like India, the presence of a large number of stem cell product pipelines, and applications of regenerative medicine for treating several diseases are expected to offer favorable growth opportunities for the 3D bioprinting market over the forecast period.

The "Global 3D Bioprinting Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Organovo Holdings, Inc., Envisiontec GmbH, Nano 3D Biosciences, Inc., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., Regenhu Ltd., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Biobots, Cellink, Gesim, and Poietis

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global 3D Bioprinting Market on the basis of Technology, Material, Application, and Geography.

3D Bioprinting Market by Technology

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting



Laser-Assisted Bioprinting



Inkjet 3D Bioprinting



Microextrusion Bioprinting

3D Bioprinting Market by Material

Hydrogels



Extracellular Matrices



Living Cells



Other Biomaterials

3D Bioprinting Market by Application

Drug Research



Regenerative Medicine



3D Cell Culture



Skin



Bone & Cartilage



Blood Vessels

3D Bioprinting Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Arthroscopy Devices Market by Product (Arthroscopy Implants, Arthroscopes, Fluid Management Systems, Radiofrequency Systems, Visualization Systems, Powered Shaver Systems), by Application (Knee Arthroscopy, Hips Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot & Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder & Elbow Arthroscopy), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

In Vitro Lung Model Market by Type (2D Models, 3D Models), by Application (Drug Screening, Toxicology, 3D Model Development), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Heart Pump Devices Market by Type (Implantable Heart Pump Devices, Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices), by Product (Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs), Total Artificial Heart (TAH)), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Lithotripsy Market by Type (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices), by Application (Kidney Stones, Bile Duct Stones, Pancreatic Stones, Ureteral Stones), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170750/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1251977/3D_Bioprinting_Market.jpg