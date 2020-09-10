Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.: HVAC Industry Exec Joins Encompass

Lynn Tedim to Lead Company's Emerging Heating and Cooling Parts Vertical

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of Distribution, 3PL and 4PL solutions for a diverse range of repair parts and finished goods, today announced that Lynn Tedim will serve as the company's HVAC Market Manager.

Tedim joins Encompass with more than 10 years of experience in the Major Appliance and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) industries. Most recently she was the proprietor of a residential and commercial repair service provider based in South Florida. In this role Tedim formulated and implemented all company internal processes and protocols and managed the firm's operating budget, asset control, inventory and hardware procurement.

Previously, Tedim served as order manager for Florida Builder Appliances, a white goods distributor and subsidiary of Sears Holding Corporation. Other positions she has held include sales manager/customer support for Copylite Products - an imaging parts and whole units supplier - and system infrastructure project leader for American Express.

Encompass Senior Vice President of Business Development Joe Hurley said the supplier has been diligently working to strengthen its Major Appliance and HVAC parts verticals.

"We are focused on expanding our existing HVAC parts vertical and needed a dedicated, knowledgeable resource to lead this effort," said Hurley. "Lynn's direct experience building relationships with service providers and HVAC manufacturers made her an ideal candidate to help take this vertical to the next level and beyond."

Tedim will be based at Encompass' distribution center in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area in Florida - one of the top states in the country for HVAC installation. She said she, too, is looking forward to leveraging her background to help the company execute its strategic vision.

"It's exciting to be joining a company that has so much to offer customers beyond just replacement parts," said Tedim. "In addition to all the different product categories they supply as a convenient one-stop source, Encompass is continually introducing new technology and service enhancements to support the repair industry. These are great value propositions to attract HVAC manufacturers and repair providers."

Hurley said another key Encompass initiative that Tedim will help lead is to increase the company's ability to deliver critical parts next day.

"When the AC or refrigerator goes out - particularly in the summer - you can't afford to wait any more than a day to get it fixed. While we currently cover a significant portion of the U.S. within one day, we still have gaps. Lynn will be a tremendous resource to help seek opportunities to expedite delivery and increase customer satisfaction."

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

