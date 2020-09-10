eMagin Corporation: eMagin to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / eMagin Corporation (NYSE American:EMAN), a leader in the development, design and manufacture of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays used in Military and Commercial AR/VR devices, and other near-eye imaging products, today announced that CEO Andrew Sculley, COO Amal Ghosh and Acting CFO Mark Koch will be participating in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright conference on Monday, September 14, at noon EST. Members of eMagin management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on September 14th and 16th.

To listen to the webcast, interested parties should use the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/eman/1589721

An archived version of the fireside chat will be available for thirty days on the Company's website.

About eMagin

The leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. We invent, engineer and manufacture display technologies of the future in the USA, including our Direct Patterning Technology (dPd) that will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, our microdisplays have been, and continue to be, used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. www.emagin.com

