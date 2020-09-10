Hypergrowth Process Mining Market Leader Expands into Canadian Market and will Accelerate Local Hiring

Celonis, the market leader in AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence software, today announced its latest global expansion. The hypergrowth 'unicorn' has unveiled an important enlargement of its North American footprint by establishing a Toronto presence to serve the Canadian market and will accelerate local hiring.

Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, Celonis continues to hire rapidly and aims to hire an additional 600 employees globally by the end of the fiscal year. The company is already actively recruiting for several roles across Canada, including sales and customer success, with plans for further headcount growth at an office in Toronto, pending developments of the COVID-19 crisis.

"We are pleased to welcome Celonis to Ontario," said Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "The strength and depth of the province's innovation ecosystem is the reason why world-class companies like Celonis choose our province as a hub for their operations. We are proud of our role in helping the company choose Toronto. Our government will continue to promote Ontario as a prime destination for investment to ensure we continue on our path to economic recovery."

Celonis entered the North American market in 2017 with the creation of its second headquarters in New York City, rapidly followed with offices in San Francisco, California, Raleigh, North Carolina, Ann Arbor, Michigan and Miami, Florida. Its new presence in Toronto represents an investment in a rapidly growing strategic market for Celonis. The expansion is also a testament to Celonis' powerful technology, which helps organizations streamline operations and remove barriers to execution, resulting in millions of dollars saved.

"As Canadian businesses emerge from the pandemic, Celonis is seeking out partnerships and solutions to help companies become more resilient and run more efficiently," says Sam Masri, Chief Operating Officer for SAP Canada. "Alongside the company's SAP platinum partnership, Celonis' renewed commitment to the Canadian market and the relevance of their offerings to customers across all industries show tremendous growth potential and continued partnership opportunities. We are excited for what the future holds."

Miguel Milano, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Owner at Celonis, said: "Canada is a highly important market for Celonis and we are proud to be part of the community here. As this expansion demonstrates, Celonis' proposition for customers is so strong, that, despite COVID-19, we still have very ambitious growth and hiring targets. As the market leader in one of the most dynamic and value-creating areas of the business transformation market AI-enhanced Process Mining and Process Excellence we are among the fastest growing companies in the world."

Celonis was founded in Munich, Germany, in 2011 and has already rapidly expanded across the globe. In 2019, Celonis established a presence in Tokyo, Japan, and has plans to open additional offices in different regions in the near future.

