Escalade Sports: Goalsetter Unveils All-New Launch Hoop Series

EVANSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Goalsetter, known for its American-made quality basketball hoops and accessories, unveiled an all-new Launch® series today featuring a telescopic pole for consistent overhang regardless of hoop height. Perfect for custom courts, the Goalsetter Launch® 60" and Launch® Pro 72" basketball goals allow court lines to stay valid as the hoop is lowered and raised from 7.5' to 10'.

Effortlessly adjust the rim's height using a crank handle or prevent unwanted adjustments with the option to lock the actuator. In addition to the Launch's truly vertical adjustment, the hoops can be assembled out of box in 45-minutes. Goalsetter's Ground-Hinge Anchor System requires minimal lifting of the backboard while providing the strongest and easiest installation available.

Supporting the tempered glass or acrylic backboard is the 6" x 6" square offset steel pole. The basketball hoop maintains its pro-style look and performance with Goalsetter's superior corrosion-resistant paint process of one primer coat and a two-part acrylic enamel paint, which is oven-cured to ensure superior adhesion and a high-gloss finish.

Included with your purchase is a basketball net and your choice between four rim styles. Additional Goalsetter accessories such as backboard pads and pole pads are also compatible with the Launch Series.

Goalsetter's newest Launch series is backed by a lifetime warranty and made in the United States of America. Visit Goalsetter.com for additional information and resources.

About Goalsetter®

One hundred percent of Goalsetter basketball hoops are made in the heartland of the United States of America. As the No. 1 USA-made basketball goal, Goalsetter has redefined home court basketball in your driveway, school and church gyms, at your city park, and more. From in-ground to wall-mounted basketball hoops and accessories, Goalsetter believes in giving you the home court advantage with American-made quality that is simply unmatched. Every Goalsetter basketball system features tempered glass or acrylic backboards, effortless height adjustment, and a superior corrosion-resistant paint process. Perfect for all sizes and ages and backed by a limited lifetime warranty, families choose Goalsetter - the best in basketball. Goalsetter is a division of Escalade Sports. For information on Goalsetter, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-467-1421 or visit www.goalsetter.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK® and Cajun Bowfishing archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; Atomic®, Victory Tailgate®, Triumph Sports, Viva Sol®, Zume Games® recreational games; Onix® and DURA® pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; and Cue&Case® - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports' products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com.

Contact: Mike Butterfield, 812-467-1362

