Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs and Additive Industries Announce MetalFAB1 Industrial 3D Printer Certified as PrintRite3D Ready

OEM Agreement Advances Partnership Providing In-Process Melt-Pool Monitoring on Quad Laser Systems

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of in-process quality assurance software for the additive manufacturing industry, has extended its current relationship with Additive Industries, a 3D metal printing equipment manufacturer to OEM its PrintRite3D® Quality Assurance and Monitoring system and the two companies have completed the certification process designating MetalFAB1 printers are now PrintRite3D® Ready.

Developing what is thought to be the first near real-time visualization of the build thermal history for a quad laser 3D metal printer required radical collaboration and innovation between the two companies' engineering teams. The benefits to end users include reduced post-processing costs, less material waste, and faster part qualification. The companies will begin selling PrintRite3D® to new and existing users of MetalFAB1 3D printers.

"Our engineering teams have truly accomplished a remarkable milestone in 3D metal printing by designing and building a high performance computer platform that processes sensor data and produces a near real time visualization for a quad laser printer," said Mark K. Ruport, CEO of Sigma Labs. "We are very pleased to be working with an industry leader such as Additive Industries to accelerate the industrialization of 3D metal printing. The MetalFAB1 is a remarkable printer and it's a privilege to have it certified as PrintRite3D Ready."

"The integration of the PrintRite3D Melt-Pool Monitoring solution in our MetalFAB1 is an important addition to our product portfolio. The PrintRite3D solution matches very well with our focus on quality and reproducibility, allowing our customers to benefit from reduced post-processing cost, and faster part qualification," said Mark Vaes, CEO and CTO of Additive Industries. "We are very pleased with the strong partnership with Sigma Labs, and are proud to be working with their industry leading PrintRite3D solution."

About Additive Industries

Additive Industries is accelerating industrial additive manufacturing of high quality, functional, metal parts by offering a modular 3D printing system to high end and demanding industrial markets. With substantially improved reproducibility, productivity, and flexibility, Additive Industries redefines the business case for series production of additive manufacturing applications in aerospace, automotive, and high-tech equipment. For more information, click here.

About Sigma Labs

Founded in 2010, Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA®) systems to the commercial 3D metal printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Available directly to manufacturers as a third party retrofit, or as an embedded solution to 3D metal printer manufacturers, PrintRite3D revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing by enabling non-destructive quality assurance in mid-production. This allows errors to be corrected in real-time, reducing waste and increasing throughput. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the uncertain effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sigma Labs' business, results of operations and financial condition, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Senior Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SGLB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Steve Gersten

Sigma Labs Inc

Director of Investor Relations

Cell - 813-334-9745

investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605505/Sigma-Labs-and-Additive-Industries-Announce-MetalFAB1-Industrial-3D-Printer-Certified-as-PrintRite3D-Ready