Nova Leap Health Corp. to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV:NLH) ("Nova Leap" or "the Company"), a 2019 TSX Venture 50 ranked company focused on the home health care industry, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to present at the fifth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 25, 2020. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub.

The presentation will be made by Chris Dobbin, President & CEO of Nova Leap. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the Company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" page of the Nova Leap website located at:

https://novaleaphealth.com/corporate-presentation/

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit:

http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centred focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50 in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 6 different U.S. states: Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma and Ohio as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

For further information:

Chris Dobbin, CPA, CA

Director, President and CEO Nova Leap Health Corp.

T: 902 401 9480 F: 902 482 5177

E: cdobbin@novaleaphealth.com

