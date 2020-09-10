Selected projects will secure five-year power purchase agreements and will have to begin commercial operation on January 1.From pv magazine Latam. The government of Panama has outlined the rules for a renewable energy auction to be held next month. Resolution MIPRE-2020-0015448 was published in the nation's official journal. Under the terms of the procurement round, selected projects will have to begin commercial operation on January 1 and will be awarded five-year power purchase agreements by state-owned utility Empresa de Transmision Electrica S.A. (ETESA). The National Secretariat of Energy ...

