Plasma Fractionation Market Worth $41.4 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Plasma Fractionation Market by Product [Immunoglobulins (Intravenous, Subcutaneous), Coagulation Factors, Albumin], Application (Immunology, Hematology, Neurology), and End User (Hospital, Clinical Research Lab, Academic Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research, the plasma fractionation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to reach $41.4 billion by 2027.

Fractionation process is the separation, extraction, and purification of specific components from the plasma. The products extracted from the plasma are used for treating various disorders. Immunoglobulins are useful in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and increasing the immune response. Clotting factors are used in the treatment of blood disorders, such as hemophilia and albumins, which are useful in cases of depleted albumin levels or during fluid loss. As the prevalence of diseases, such as hemophilia and autoimmune disease are increasing, the demand for plasma-derived products is also expected to accelerate in the coming years.

COVID-19 Leading to Increased Use of Plasma Products in Clinical Trials

Limited data is available to suggest that convalescent plasma and hyperimmune globulin may have benefits in the COVID-19 illness. This is why the evaluation of these therapies in the context of a clinical trial and expanded access program is vital. Hence, well-controlled clinical trials are conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of plasma treatment. Some of these include:

In February 2020 , the interventional clinical trial was started in China to evaluate the efficacy of intravenous immunoglobulin therapy in patients with severe 2019- nCoV pneumonia with the enrolment of 80 participants.

, the interventional clinical trial was started in to evaluate the efficacy of intravenous immunoglobulin therapy in patients with severe 2019- nCoV pneumonia with the enrolment of 80 participants. In April 2020 , the interventional clinical trial was started in France in regard to the early treatment with polyvalent immunoglobulin in the management of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with SARS-CoV-2 infections. One hundred thirty-eight participants were enrolled in the study.

, the interventional clinical trial was started in in regard to the early treatment with polyvalent immunoglobulin in the management of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with SARS-CoV-2 infections. One hundred thirty-eight participants were enrolled in the study. The clinical trial 'The COVID-IG trial: intramuscular (IM) injection of COVID-19-convalescent hyperimmune immunoglobulin (COVID-IG) to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection in high-risk persons' was carried out in April 2020 in the U.S.

The plasma fractionation market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 -by product, application, and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.

On the basis of product type, the immunoglobulins segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption of immunoglobulins for treating disorders, such as autoimmune, primary & secondary immunodeficiency, and neurological diseases.

On the basis of application, the neurology segment expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of neurological disorders and the use of plasma-derived products for treating these disorders.

Based on the end user, hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall plasma fractionation market in 2020. Hospitals are widely present in urban as well as in rural areas. The growing need for therapies for immunodeficiency disorders, growing number of hospitals & healthcare expenditure, and consumption of plasma-derived products by hospitals & clinics for therapies compared to others are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographically, North America estimated to dominate the global plasma fractionation market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growing number of respiratory diseases is expected to increase the adoption of the coagulation factor, which, in turn, will drive the market for plasma fractionation in North America. Also, the surge in consumption of immunoglobulins, increasing plasma collection centers, and presence of key players are some of the major factors driving the North American market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising consumption of plasma-derived products, presence of leading players, and contract fractionation agreements between countries are the drivers for the APAC market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2017-2020). The plasma fractionation market has witnessed a number of new product launches; partnership, agreements, & collaborations; expansions; and acquisitions. For instance, in February 2020, Grifols, S.A (Spain) collaborated with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) for the formation of a network of plasma collection centers and other facilities for the production of plasma medicines, including a plasma fractionation plant and a purification plant in Saudi Arabia. Also, in December 2019, Biotest AG (Germany) opened its fourth plasma collection center in the Czech Republic.

The key players operating in the global plasma fractionation market are CSL Limited (Australia), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Octopharma AG (Switzerland), Kedrion S.P.A. (Italy), Shire plc (U.K.), Biotest AG (Germany), China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (China), Bio Products Laboratory Ltd (U.K.), Japan Blood Products Organization (Japan), and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd. (China) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plasma-fractionation-market-5117/

Scope of the Report:

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Product Type

Immunoglobulins

Intravenous Immunoglobulins



Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins



Others

Coagulation Factors

Albumin

Protease Inhibitors

Others

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Application

Immunology

Hematology

Neurology

Critical Care

Hemato-Oncology

Rheumatology

Others

Plasma Fractionation Market, by End User

Hospitals& Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Plasma Fractionation Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

