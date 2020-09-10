Huawei expands all-scenario product portfolio with six new products

DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today hosted the Huawei Seamless AI Life New Products Global Launch event, where the company announced six new products that further enrich the 1+8+N all-scenario ecosystem.

Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, said: "Great user experiences are always founded on innovation, but our journey of innovation always begins and ends with consumers. In the future, we will continue working with our valued partners to offer more smart and high-quality experiences to consumers worldwide."

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro & HUAWEI FreeLace Pro: ANC and immersive audio on demand

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro is the world's first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to support intelligent dynamic noise cancellation. Further, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro delivers an industry-leading noise cancellation rating of 40dB.

HUAWEI FreeLace Pro offers great audio, a stylish design and supports a noise cancellation rating of up to 40dB. It also features a pair of 14mm dynamic drivers to offer the high fidelity audio for the ideal listening experience.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro & HUAWEI WATCH FIT: practical pro-grade features for everyday use

The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro offers up to two weeks of battery life, more than 100 workout modes (including skiing and golf driving range modes), plus pro-grade fitness data tracking features.

At 34g, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT feels as light as a sports wristband. The watch features HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 to provide more accurate, 24-hour heart monitoring to track changes in blood oxygen, sleep and stress conditions.

HUAWEI MateBook X & HUAWEI MateBook 14: mobile productivity redefined

HUAWEI MateBook X combines the flagship series' iconic design and innovative technology with improved lightweight design and smart features, including Multi-screen Collaboration. Weighing just 1kg1, the lightweight notebook measures just 13.6mm2 at its thickest part and is smaller than a piece of A4 paper.

Huawei also unveiled HUAWEI MateBook 14. Featuring a highly portable design and powerful performance, HUAWEI MateBook 14 integrates the AMD Ryzen 4000 H Series processor, with a 2K HUAWEI FullView Display3 and supports smart features including Multi-screen Collaboration to help consumers stay productive on the road.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com

1 Data obtained from Huawei labs. Actual measurement may vary due to manufacturing tolerance and difference in measurement methods. For reference only.

2 Laptop feet not included. Actual measurement may vary due to manufacturing tolerance and difference in measurement methods. For reference only.

3 Multi-touch support is available as an option. Feature availability may vary by region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1251897/Huawei_BG_AI_Life_Product.jpg