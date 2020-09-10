Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Medien! Großer Artikel bringt diesen Penny ins Visier der Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.09.2020 | 14:52
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei expands all-scenario product portfolio with six new products

DONGGUAN, China, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) today hosted the Huawei Seamless AI Life New Products Global Launch event, where the company announced six new products that further enrich the 1+8+N all-scenario ecosystem.

Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, said: "Great user experiences are always founded on innovation, but our journey of innovation always begins and ends with consumers. In the future, we will continue working with our valued partners to offer more smart and high-quality experiences to consumers worldwide."

Huawei Seamless AI Life Product Launch

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro & HUAWEI FreeLace Pro: ANC and immersive audio on demand

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro is the world's first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones to support intelligent dynamic noise cancellation. Further, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro delivers an industry-leading noise cancellation rating of 40dB.

HUAWEI FreeLace Pro offers great audio, a stylish design and supports a noise cancellation rating of up to 40dB. It also features a pair of 14mm dynamic drivers to offer the high fidelity audio for the ideal listening experience.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro & HUAWEI WATCH FIT: practical pro-grade features for everyday use

The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro offers up to two weeks of battery life, more than 100 workout modes (including skiing and golf driving range modes), plus pro-grade fitness data tracking features.

At 34g, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT feels as light as a sports wristband. The watch features HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 to provide more accurate, 24-hour heart monitoring to track changes in blood oxygen, sleep and stress conditions.

HUAWEI MateBook X & HUAWEI MateBook 14: mobile productivity redefined

HUAWEI MateBook X combines the flagship series' iconic design and innovative technology with improved lightweight design and smart features, including Multi-screen Collaboration. Weighing just 1kg1, the lightweight notebook measures just 13.6mm2 at its thickest part and is smaller than a piece of A4 paper.

Huawei also unveiled HUAWEI MateBook 14. Featuring a highly portable design and powerful performance, HUAWEI MateBook 14 integrates the AMD Ryzen 4000 H Series processor, with a 2K HUAWEI FullView Display3 and supports smart features including Multi-screen Collaboration to help consumers stay productive on the road.

About Huawei Consumer BG
Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in countries around the world, including Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com

1 Data obtained from Huawei labs. Actual measurement may vary due to manufacturing tolerance and difference in measurement methods. For reference only.
2 Laptop feet not included. Actual measurement may vary due to manufacturing tolerance and difference in measurement methods. For reference only.
3 Multi-touch support is available as an option. Feature availability may vary by region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1251897/Huawei_BG_AI_Life_Product.jpg

HUAWEI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.