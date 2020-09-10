Nselaa Ward, JD is announced as the Chair of the International Black Business Agenda Atlanta, Georgia

Business Architect, Former Attorney and CEO of Ni'Nava & Associates sits for exclusive interviews after accepting the Chairwoman's position at the International Black Business Agenda

In two recent exclusive interviews, Nselaa Ward shares insight and information about her upbringing and the influence it had on her career path in law and later in business development.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / The International Black Business Agenda is pleased to announce during National Black Business Month that Nselaa Ward, Juris Doctor will be the new Chair of the Black Business Agenda. Her qualifications, background, and passion for the position is demonstrated in the publication of two exclusive interviews discussing both her personal and professional life and accomplishments. These interviews can be found on the publication sites for Kivo Daily and Thrive Global.

From humble beginnings growing up in a rough, low income area, to a law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College, and now a leadership role as CEO of a small business architecture firm based in Atlanta, GA, Nselaa Ward has worked extremely hard to get where she is today. These days, she uses her skills and expertise gained from years as a business and bankruptcy attorney to help numerous small businesses get the resources they need to grow and succeed.

On her work with Ni-Nava & Associates, Nselaa has this to say in her interview at Kivo Daily, "[Ni'Nava and Associates] tremendously differs from consulting or business coaching. A consultant gives you advice on how they would do things and then watches you do it from the sidelines. A coach helps to pull out your own ideas and then again watches you from the sidelines. Our firm is the only type of company that becomes your CO-CEO, COO, & CFO. As a business architect firm, we are working in your business with you."

The International Black Business Agenda is excited that these skills will be used to further the movement for black businesses across the diaspora. The unique approach to business development taken by Nselaa and her team at Ni-Nava & Associates is greatly influenced by Nselaa's personal journey. Her willingness to be open and honest about her past has led her to encourage her clients to do the same for their businesses. These interviews highlight the ways Nselaa has been able to encourage her clients to find their story and use it to connect to their own client or customer base. For more information about Ni-Nava & Associates, you can visit their website at https://www.ninavafirm.com/

About Nselaa Ward

At a young age, Nselaa was exposed to the harsh realities of drug addiction, as she watched her mother succumb to and overcome crack cocaine addiction. This led to her and her younger brothers being raised by their grandparents for a portion of her youth. Eventually, at the age of 15, Nselaa was accepted to the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, which hosted the top 2% of students in the entire state. From there, Nselaa studied criminal justice at North Carolina Central University, public speaking and Harvard University, and eventually got her law degree from the University of Denver Sturm College of Law. These days, Nselaa's business architecture firm, Ni'Nava & Associates, based in Atlanta, helps small businesses of all types to achieve success and sustainable growth as they develop their businesses to the next level. During these incredibly racially toilsome and monumental times she is eager to get to work on the black business agenda.

