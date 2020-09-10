Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.09.2020

WKN: A2JNW4 ISIN: GB00BGDLPW84 
Frankfurt
10.09.20
09:03 Uhr
0,234 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.09.2020
Tri-Star Resources Plc - Delay to the notification of Interim Results

Tri-Star Resources Plc - Delay to the notification of Interim Results

PR Newswire

London, September 10

10 September 2020

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Delay to the notification of Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020


Tri-Star Resources plc (AIM: TSTR), the minerals processing company, wishes to notify shareholders that pursuant to the guidance published by the London Stock Exchange in respect of the temporary measures for the publication of half-yearly reports for AIM companies pursuant to AIM Rule 18 of the AIM Rules for Companies, Tri-Star intends to utilise the additional one month period to prepare and notify shareholders of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. As such the Company will release its Interim Results no later than 30 October 2020.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact:

Tri-Star Resources plc
David Facey, CEO / CFO 		c/o SBP
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
St Brides Partners (Financial PR)
Isabel de Salis / Beth Melluish
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser)
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
finnCap Ltd (Broker)
Scott Mathieson / Camille Gochez
Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors:

Tri-Star's principal interest is in an antimony and gold production facility (the "SPMP Project"). The SPMP Project is based in Sohar, Sultanate of Oman, and is being developed by Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP"), an Omani company in which Tri-Star has a 40% equity interest.

© 2020 PR Newswire
