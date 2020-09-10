Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Expands Executive Team and Welcomes New Chief Sales Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Accomplished veterans from the BPO industry join leader in homesourced customer support solutions to drive global growth

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, announced two new additions to its leadership team. The appointments include Bobby Brown, Chief Sales Officer and Christine Kowalczyk, Chief Operating Officer, both reporting to Support.com's Chief Executive Officer, Lance Rosenzweig.

"Support.com is thrilled to welcome these well-known industry leaders to our team," said Lance Rosenzweig, Support.com's CEO. "Bobby's passion for clients' success, together with a pragmatic and strategic perspective, will drive our sales team's focus on enterprise clients. Christine has a track record of building outstanding teams that consistently deliver great client outcomes and improved profitability. Each complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe their reputation for achieving results makes them the right choice to lead teams critical to our long-term global growth strategy."

Bobby brings three decades of experience from the contact center industry, having led national sales and marketing organizations across institutional companies such as Startek, Convergys, Conduent and Optum. Bobby has delivered over $2 billion in BPO revenue throughout his career. Bobby is adept at implementing valuable insights and strategies designed to capture revenue and wallet share, while driving stellar outcomes for clients.

Christine has spent 20 years leading global BPO teams, delivering transformative solutions proven to retain and grow clients. She has led global contact center teams of 3,000 employees, and delivered comprehensive client programs across customer support, back office and technical support solutions. Prior to Support.com, she spent 12 years at Convergys (now Concentrix), and most recently served as the COO for Facility Source, a facility maintenance BPO that is a unit of CBRE.

For more than 20 years, Support.com has been delivering customer and technical support solutions with a home-based workforce, serving global enterprise clients, small businesses, and individual consumers. Support.com's secure, omnichannel platform and tools enable world-class, scalable homesourced solutions.

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for global enterprise clients and top-tier businesses. Support.com's proven, omnichannel solutions have been specifically designed and optimized for the homesourcing environment, resulting in industry-leading NPS scores and first call resolution rates. The company efficiently meets changing client needs through its highly-scalable, global network of home-based employees and secure, proprietary, cloud-based platforms. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

