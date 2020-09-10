FinTech Sandbox Announces Week of Virtual FinTech Talks Featuring Demo Day 7.0, Reveals New Executive Leadership

Nonprofit Kicks Off Insightful Conversations about the Role of FinTech in Financial Services to Culminate in Boston FinTech Week in March 2021

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / FinTech Sandbox today announced its Week of Virtual FinTech Talks, featuring Demo Day 7.0 on September 22, 2020. The events will feature leading voices across financial services and will give a group of seven startups the opportunity to demonstrate virtually the progress they've made in their businesses with the help of FinTech Sandbox and its partners. These startups represent a diverse, global group of innovators working in areas ranging from privacy as a service to retail banking solutions to address the industry's most pressing challenges.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the history of financial services as the industry adapts to the need for rapid digitalization and the embedding of FinTech in an ever-growing range of applications," said Sarah Biller, co-founder of FinTech Sandbox. "Since the financial crisis of 2008, FinTech has played an enormous role in the evolution of financial services, such that today it has influenced every vertical in the industry. FinTech Sandbox is proud to continue serving as a catalyst for change in both the Boston area and the broader financial services industry, particularly at this critical juncture."

FinTech Sandbox is also excited to announce the appointment of experienced community builder and FinTech veteran Kelly Fryer as Executive Director. Fryer previously served as the Program Director of the Barclays Accelerator, powered by Techstars New York, where she oversaw its operations and community and sourced, selected and advised early-stage FinTech startups. Fryer also spent several years on Bloomberg's Global Data team, managing relationships with financial data providers and banks.

"I am honored to join FinTech Sandbox and look forward to drawing on my experience partnering with major financial institutions and cultivating early-stage FinTech startups. I am excited to continue the organization's commitment to fostering innovation and the progress of FinTech around the world," Fryer said.

In addition to Fryer, FinTech Sandbox has appointed Mike McCluskey as Head of Partnerships. He will be responsible for managing relationships with FinTech Sandbox's longstanding sponsors, which are among the most influential and innovative financial services firms globally, as well as for building relationships with new sponsors. Mike previously served as Vice President of Sales at Vertifi Software, where he led partnership efforts for Vertifi's digital banking business. Mike was also a founding member of Fidelity Health Marketplace, an InsurTech benefits exchange solution serving small and mid-size business clients of Fidelity Investments. He will be central to delivering on FinTech Sandbox's strategic plans.

FinTech Sandbox promotes innovation in the financial sector by making data and infrastructure available to FinTech startups at the point in their growth when access to this typically expensive data is most impactful. FinTech Sandbox startups, in return, collaborate with current and past residents, sharing learnings and advancements that benefit the FinTech ecosystem. Participating startups pay no fees and no equity is taken.

For more information and to register for these virtual events, please visit: https://fintechsandboxdemoday7.splashthat.com/

About FinTech Sandbox:

FinTech Sandbox is a Boston-based nonprofit that promotes innovation in financial technology and financial services globally by providing FinTech entrepreneurs and startups with access to critical data and resources. FinTech Sandbox also organizes Boston FinTech Week, next taking place from March 16 to March 19, 2021. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org/ and https://www.twitter.com/FinTechSandbox.

