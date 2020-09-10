TraceSafe Inc.: TraceSafe Secures New Order in Hong Kong for Quarantine Management Wristbands

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TraceSafe awarded order for 120,000 e-wristbands from Hong Kong government

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / TraceSafe Inc. ("Tracesafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech including contact tracing and self-quarantine management, is pleased to announce continued purchases through a successful bid towards a competitive open tender issued by the Hong Kong Government. The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer (OGCIO) confirmed the award of 120,000 TraceSafe e-wristbands to be used in Hong Kong's Home Quarantine Support System.

TraceSafe's disposable wristbands have been utilized in Hong Kong since the end of March this year to assist the OGCIO in managing and enforcing its quarantine program for foreign visitors and returning citizens. TraceSafe first provided the government of Hong Kong with disposable monitoring wristbands, which were provided by healthcare providers and authorities at airports. The wristbands connect with software that allow the Hong Kong government to enforce quarantine amongst travelers and those who tested positive for COVID-19. These and other measures have been used by the Hong Kong government to fight and control the spread of the virus within its borders.

Executive Quote

"We are pleased with the ongoing deployment of TraceSafe's wristband technology in Hong Kong and our most recent contract is a testament to the utility of the TraceSafe technology. We are very excited to continue working with Hong Kong authorities to help prevent the spread of COVID-19," said Dennis Kwan, CEO of TraceSafe Technologies Inc. "TraceSafe is a significant tool to help not only manage quarantine, but to provide a safer environment through real-time contact tracing in work spaces. We are pleased that TraceSafe is an optimum solution for the Hong Kong OGCIO."

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education Government and large-scale venue management.

