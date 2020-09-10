Viratech Corp.: Viratech Corp Announces Online Wholesale Purchasing for Virus Guard Protection

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / VIRATECH CORP (OTC PINK:VIRA), the exclusive distributor of Virus Guard Protection today announces the expansion of www.VirusGuardProtection.com to now include a wider range of purchasing options to meet all consumer and buyer needs offering increased flexibility and speed to market.

In addition to selling single 4-oz bottles, the website can now transact multiple orders for a broad range of consumer needs including families, businesses for internal use, first responders, brokers, retailers, and wholesalers. This added flexibility will allow for larger orders to be fulfilled quicker in today's ever-changing marketplace, while still maintaining strong margin incentives for resellers, without the traditional elongated sales cycle that is typical of selling into retailers especially during a time where many key decision-makers and consumers alike are still working from home.

Effective immediately, three additional package variants of 4-oz Virus Guard Protection will be made available on www.VirusGuardProtection.com, specifically created for resellers:

Multiples - offering an incentive to purchase in increments of two!

Case of 36 4-oz Bottles- priced at $306 with free shipping to offer consumers great-value as well as highly attractive margins for resellers of all sizes!

Pallet of 120 Cases - priced at $30,240 with free shipping and attractive margins for all retail chains and wholesalers!

Realizing the gap in marketplace offerings, Cambridge has advised and worked alongside the Virus Guard Protection team to meet the consumer and marketplace need with an all-natural, innovative, multiple-purpose mask and hands spray while ensuring incentives are aligned for both speed to market and prominent placement for impulse sales.

"We wanted to be able to meet the customer, whoever they are, wherever they are. This could be a customer that buys two bottles for their family online, but it also could be a local entrepreneur who wishes to order a case(s) to be first in the marketplace for both initial and repeat sales. Of course, it could also be a larger customer perhaps with multiple locations that could order a pallet to meet more consumer needs while further maximizing margin. Across all segments, we wanted to offer flexible buying options for an innovative item with high consumer need, offering multiple usages and attractive retail," commented Centala, Chief Strategy Officer of Viratech Corp.

Both Cambridge and the Virus Guard Protection team have worked expeditiously to form and iterate strategy, marketing initiatives, sales execution methodologies to most effectively bring the Virus Guard Protection product to market. By combining strong margins with a substantially lower minimum commitment typical of the retail space, customers of all types can now transact directly online without some of the traditional buying obstacles.

Formulated, manufactured, and tested in the United States, Virus Guard Protection is available for immediate shipment in a 4-ounce spray, and can be purchased via www.VirusGuardProtection.com. Please email info@viratechcorp.com for bulk or potential brokerage inquiries.

FDA STATEMENT / DISCLAIMER

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

VIRUS GUARD PROTECTION

www.VirusGuardProtection.com

VIRATECH CORP.

www.viratechcorp.com

Please visit our subsidiaries websites:

Cambridge Golfing

www.cambridgegolfing.com

www.Gimmecbd.com

Medori

www.medoriwellness.com

My Body Symphony

www.mybodysymphony.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Cambridge Golfing

Medori Wellness

MyBodySymphony

Instagram

@Cambridgegolf360

@Medoricbd

@Mybodysymphony

About VIRATECH CORP:

Viratech Corp. is a publicly-traded holding company (OTC: VIRA) focused on acquisitions in health, wellness, and nutrition with operations in San Diego, CA, Atlanta, GA, and Florida. Viratech subsidiaries include: Cambridge Golf, LLC, a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories to the sports, nutrition and golf markets; Medori Wellness producing the highest quality and purest CBD products to improve the lifestyle and wellbeing of its customers and My Body Symphony a company developing, producing and marketing healthy, organic, plant-based products that can and will make a difference in people's lives. Viratech will continue to foster organic growth within its current holdings as well as grow through strategic acquisitions. Information on all Viratech holdings is available through the Cambridge Golf website as well. www.cambridgegolfing.com.

Safe Harbor: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Henry Manayan, President/CEO

Henry@cambridgegolfing.com

SOURCE: Viratech Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605458/Viratech-Corp-Announces-Online-Wholesale-Purchasing-for-Virus-Guard-Protection