Announcement on Receiving the Acceptance Notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 10 September 2020 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the 'Company', D-Share ISIN CNE1000031C1, A-Share ISIN CNE000000CG9) published an announcement on Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to Receiving the Acceptance Notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. recently submitted the application materials to China Securities Regulatory Commission (hereinafter referred to as the 'CSRC'), which were related to the issuance of overseas listed foreign shares (H-Shares) and the listing on the Main Board of Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as the 'Hong Kong Stock Exchange') by the way of introduction and the issuance of corporate bonds that can be converted into overseas listed foreign shares (H-Shares) (namely the proposal of the exchangeable bonds (EB) to the convertible bonds (CB)) (hereinafter referred to as 'this Issuance of H shares and H-Shares Convertible Bonds'). On 10 September 2020, the Company received the China Securities Regulatory Commission's Acceptance Notice of the Application for Administrative Approval issued by the CSRC (Acceptance No.: 202398).

This Issuance of H-Shares and H-Shares Convertible Bonds by the Company are conditioned upon the privatization of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'Haier Electronics'). The relevant matters are uncertain as it is still subject to the approval, permission and/or filing of relevant government agencies and regulatory authorities such as the CSRC, Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Supreme Court of Bermuda (hereinafter referred to as 'Court'), as well as the fulfillment of the conditions such as the approval of the general meeting of Haier Electronics and the Court's meeting. The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner based on the progress of the matters, and investors are kindly requested to pay attention to the investment risks.

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

