Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Medien! Großer Artikel bringt diesen Penny ins Visier der Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.09.2020 | 17:08
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

StormX Adds Support for YFI Allowing Shoppers to Earn Defi Token as Cryptoback

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Blockchain-based rewards platform StormX has added support for YFI, the leading defi governance and yield farming token. This means that shoppers can earn YFI as cryptoback every time they buy from StormX-affiliated retailers, in addition to claiming assets such as BTC, ETH, and LTC. StormX users will be able to earn YFI for shopping at retailers such as Walmart, Microsoft, Nike, Adidas, eBay, Alibaba and Samsung.

YFI has become one of the hottest governance tokens on the decentralized finance (defi) market after shooting to a high of $38,000 per token in August. The token can be used to vote on yield farming strategies and budgetary proposals within the Yearn Finance ecosystem and to earn a return on staked assets. Founded by developer Andre Cronje, Yearn Finance now has a market cap of $675 million and YFI is listed on major exchanges such as Binance and Huobi.

Available as an app on the Google Play and Apple Stores, as well as a Google Chrome browser extension, StormX allows users to earn crypto for shopping and for completing micro-tasks such as surveys, videos and sampling products. Up to 4% in cryptoback can be earned on all Walmart purchases, rising to 14% if for super-users who reach the highest rewards tier. More than 500 partner stores are integrated with StormX, which is the only platform of its kind offering crypto cashback for Walmart purchases.

About StormX

StormX is a gamified microtasks platform that enables members to shop online and earn up to 87.5% crypto back. StormX's microtask marketplace, supported by blockchain technology, makes earning easy for everyone. To date, StormX has recorded 2.5 million downloads of its mobile app.

Contact:
Keith Baumwald
Email: keith@stormx.io

SOURCE: StormX



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605566/StormX-Adds-Support-for-YFI-Allowing-Shoppers-to-Earn-Defi-Token-as-Cryptoback

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.