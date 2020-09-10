SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Blockchain-based rewards platform StormX has added support for YFI, the leading defi governance and yield farming token. This means that shoppers can earn YFI as cryptoback every time they buy from StormX-affiliated retailers, in addition to claiming assets such as BTC, ETH, and LTC. StormX users will be able to earn YFI for shopping at retailers such as Walmart, Microsoft, Nike, Adidas, eBay, Alibaba and Samsung.

YFI has become one of the hottest governance tokens on the decentralized finance (defi) market after shooting to a high of $38,000 per token in August. The token can be used to vote on yield farming strategies and budgetary proposals within the Yearn Finance ecosystem and to earn a return on staked assets. Founded by developer Andre Cronje, Yearn Finance now has a market cap of $675 million and YFI is listed on major exchanges such as Binance and Huobi.

Available as an app on the Google Play and Apple Stores, as well as a Google Chrome browser extension, StormX allows users to earn crypto for shopping and for completing micro-tasks such as surveys, videos and sampling products. Up to 4% in cryptoback can be earned on all Walmart purchases, rising to 14% if for super-users who reach the highest rewards tier. More than 500 partner stores are integrated with StormX, which is the only platform of its kind offering crypto cashback for Walmart purchases.

About StormX

StormX is a gamified microtasks platform that enables members to shop online and earn up to 87.5% crypto back. StormX's microtask marketplace, supported by blockchain technology, makes earning easy for everyone. To date, StormX has recorded 2.5 million downloads of its mobile app.

Contact:

Keith Baumwald

Email: keith@stormx.io

SOURCE: StormX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605566/StormX-Adds-Support-for-YFI-Allowing-Shoppers-to-Earn-Defi-Token-as-Cryptoback