Nighthawk Gold Corp: Nighthawk Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX:NHK)(OTCQX:MIMZF announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 10, 2020, were duly approved. The results for each of the matters at the meeting are set out below:

1. Election of Directors

The following individuals were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD Michael Byron 11,141,697

98.18% 207,131

1.83% Ernie Eves 11,302,958

99.60% 45,870

0.40% Brian Howlett 11,131,967

98.09% 216,861

1.91% Luc Lessard 11,156,828

98.31% 192,000

1.69% Daniel Noone 11,151,328

98.26% 197,500

1.74% Morris Prychidny 11,165,758

98.39% 183,070

1.61%

2. Reappointment of Auditors

The auditors for the Company, MNP LLP were re-appointed for the ensuing year.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Us

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Nighthawk has advanced its flagship asset Colomac, outlining a robust project with current Indicated Resources of 25.89 Mt with an average grade of 2.01 gpt Au for 1.67 Moz of gold and Inferred Resources of 5.71 Mt with an average grade of 2.03 gpt Au for 0.37 Moz of gold, with the majority of ounces contained within an underground resource. Near-term resource expansion opportunities exist proximal to the current resources, and additional upside exists throughout the +7km strike length of the host quartz diorite with a substantial opportunity at depth where the true width is known to expand significantly across a 3.5km-long section. Within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp, the Company has identified several high-priority targets within large regional deformation zones that are pregnant with gold mineralization and are known to host significant deposits which warrant additional exploration and follow-up.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team with a track record of successfully advancing projects and is well funded and supported to complete its goals and objectives.

Qualified Person

Technical information related to the 2020 Mineral Resource Estimate on the 100% owned Indin Lake Gold Property (the "2020 MRE") was reviewed and approved by Marina Iund, M.Sc., P.Geo., Project Geologist and Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., Co-President Founder of InnovExplo who are independent Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101, with the ability and authority to verify the authenticity and validity of this data. The technical report supporting the 2020 MRE will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of the date of that disclosure being July 28, 2020. Please refer to the Company's news release dated July 28, 2020 for further details.

Dr. Michael J. Byron, Ph.D., P.Geo., President & Chief Executive Officer of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

