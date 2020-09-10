My Private Health Insurance Unveils its Newly Revised Website

The Updated Website is Now More User Friendly and Informative than Ever

CORAL SPRINGS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / The founders of My Private Health Insurance are pleased to announce the launch of their newly revised website.

To check out the recently updated site and learn more about the customized private health insurance plans that My Private Health Insurance creates for their valued clients, please visit https://myprivatehealthinsurance.com/private-health-insurance-plans/.

As a company spokesperson for My Private Health Insurance noted, the founders understand that while everybody needs and deserves high-quality health insurance, many people find the process of obtaining this insurance to be time consuming and overwhelming.

This inspired the founders to recently revise their website and make it as user-friendly and easy to navigate as possible. They also ensured that the site still features plenty of helpful information about their services, as well as educational articles about health insurance and a handy FAQ section.

The updated site complements My Private Health Insurance's vision, which is to make finding the right health insurance simple. The friendly and experienced team strives to make the process as easy and stress-free as they can.

Clients will first be connected with one of the company's experienced agents, who will then walk them through their best health insurance options. The goal is for each and every client to enjoy better benefits and lower premiums.

"My Private Health Insurance has been in business since early 2016, and we pride ourselves on bringing transparency to the health insurance industry by providing personal care and a one-on-one experience," the spokesperson noted, adding that for people who have recently lost their employer-provided health insurance coverage, My Private Health Insurance is a way for people to get budget friendly healthcare coverage.

"You may also need private health insurance if your employer doesn't offer you health insurance-for example, you work part-time-you're unemployed or self-employed, you're a business owner, or you've recently retired."

As it notes on https://myprivatehealthinsurance.com/private-health-insurance-plans/, My Private Health Insurance offers assistance with creating private, individual, family and short term plans, and can also assist with catastrophic, small business, large group, travel, supplemental and other options.

