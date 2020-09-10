Scientists led by the University of New South Wales have looked into the long-term degradation of silicon-heterojunction. Their findings suggest that illumination at high temperatures could actually improve cell efficiency, but also risks activating multiple light-induced degradation mechanisms if not carefully controlled.For many, heterojunction (HJT) technology represents the future of silicon PV. But even as the technology gears up for mainstream production, concerns remain about the degradation mechanisms which could affect the long-term performance of such cells in the field. "A successful ...

