Alignment of interests between Oncodesign's Management and shareholders

Reserved capital increase for a total of €300,000

Allocation of free shares and stock options to the Company's Management Committee

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, today announces the launch of a reserved capital increase for the benefit of members of its Management Committee.

Philippe GENNE, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oncodesign, says: "In recent months, the Management Committee has been working in unison to draw up our business plan through to 2025; we have set the Company ambitious targets, and we will give ourselves the means to achieve them. Through its participation in this capital increase, Oncodesign's Management Committee wants to send out a strong and clear signal regarding its commitment to, involvement in and belief in the Oncodesign group's development

The Board of Directors, at its meeting of September 10, 2020 and pursuant to the delegation of authority granted to it by the Shareholders' Meeting of June 25, 2020 (12th resolution), has decided to carry out a capital increase for a nominal amount of €300,000 via the issuance of 30,000 new shares at a unit price of €10 per share, issue premium included, to the benefit of members of Oncodesign's Management Committee. This issue price represents a premium of 1.2% on the closing price on the eve of the Board's decision and a premium of 0.3% on the average volume-weighted price during the 5 trading sessions preceding the decision.

For information, a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital would hold 0.99% of its share capital following the operation.

The Management Committee members concerned, who have undertaken to hold the subscribed shares in registered form until January 1, 2024 inclusive, are Thierry Billoué (Head of Human Resources), Stéphane Gérart (Head of the Artificial Intelligence Business Unit), Arnaud Lafforgue (Chief Financial Officer), Xavier Morge (Chief Corporate Business Development Officer) and Fabrice Viviani (Head of the Service Business Unit).

The new shares will be admitted for trading on the Euronext Paris market on the same line as Oncodesign's existing shares (FR0011766229 ALONC), and will be immediately fungible with those shares.

The Board has also decided to allocate free shares and stock options within the framework of the Company's implementation of long-term incentive plans aimed at members of Oncodesign's Management Committee.

The terms and conditions are as follows:

1 free share allocated for every 2 shares subscribed to within the framework of the aforementioned capital increase, with a vesting period from the decision to grant until January 1, 2024 inclusive and a 2-year retention period, without any performance conditions;

2 stock options allocated for each share subscribed to within the framework of the aforementioned capital increase and comprising the following main characteristics:

Duration: about 8 years, consisting of a vesting period ending on January 1 st 2024 included followed by a 5-year exercise period,

2024 included followed by a 5-year exercise period, Exercise price: €10

Internal exercise conditions, i.e. a condition of presence and conditions assessed according to the achievement of various objectives set out in the company's business plan up to 2025 and exercisability conditions based on the evolution of the share price.

Next financial report: first-half 2020 results on October 1, 2020 (after market close)

Next investor meeting: Investir Direct Dirigeants event in Paris on Tuesday October 6, 2020

About ONCODESIGN: www.oncodesign.com

Founded 25 years ago by Dr. Philippe Genne, the Company's CEO and Chairman, Oncodesign is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to precision medicine. With its unique experience acquired by working with more than 800 clients, including the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, along with its comprehensive technological platform combining state-of-the-art medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, regulated bioanalysis, medical imaging and Artificial Intelligence, Oncodesign is able to predict and identify, at a very early stage, each molecule's therapeutic usefulness and potential to become an effective drug. Applied to kinase inhibitors, which represent a market estimated at over $65 billion by 2027 and accounting for almost 25% of the pharmaceutical industry's R&D expenditure, Oncodesign's technology has already enabled the targeting of several promising molecules with substantial therapeutic potential, in oncology and elsewhere, along with partnerships with pharmaceutical groups such as Bristol-Myers Squibb. Oncodesign is based in Dijon, France, in the heart of the town's university and hospital hub, and within the Paris-Saclay cluster. Oncodesign has 233 employees and subsidiaries in Canada and the USA.

Contacts:

Oncodesign

Philippe Genne

Chairman and CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)3 80 78 82 60

investisseurs@oncodesign.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

oncodesign@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15

oncodesign@newcap.eu