Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2020) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FSE: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Robinson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Robinson will join the Company's management team with responsibility for global operations and innovation development. The Company's previous COO, Dr. Inês Henriques, is stepping down. The Company maintains her services as a consultant to the management team. She is also a director nominee for the Company's Board of Directors at the Company's annual general meeting on September 16, 2020, 11:00 am Pacific Time.

Mr. Robinson joins Ynvisible Interactive Inc. with over ten years of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), Luxury, and Innovation experience. He brings operational skills at integrating business, design, and technology to bring new products to the market. Michael Robinson joins the Company from L'Oréal USA. As Operations Business Development and Open Innovation lead for L'Oréal USA, his role centered on breakthrough and transformational technology scouting & strategy, business development, and blending business, design, and technology to accelerate and launch new packaging, products, and experiences. Mr. Robinson has been an independent Director of the Company since November 2019.

"Michael brings Ynvisible a wealth of experience from the branded products world and introducing product innovations to the market. Despite COVID19, Ynvisible's income from client projects and services has grown throughout the year. We now take systematic steps to build off lessons learned, strengthen our products and technology platform offering, and accelerate time to revenue. Michael brings valuable operational leadership to this transition," said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible, "Our entire team is grateful for the systematic work and devotion Inês has brought to Ynvisible since its founding. We look forward to working together with her in her new role."

Mr. Robinson is moving into a role previously held by Ynvisible's co-founder Dr. Inês Henriques, who served as CEO from Ynvisible's creation to closing the RTO transaction with Ynvisible Interactive Inc. in January 2018. Since then, she has held the position of COO. Her leadership and achievements include helping to found Ynvisible, organizing and integrating the Company's research, development, design and manufacturing operations, developing the Company's core IP portfolio and building Ynvisible's first partner networks.

"I strongly believe that Ynvisible is poised for great success as it enters an exciting growth phase, with Michael at the helm of Operations and Innovation", said Dr. Henriques. "He has a proven track record of developing, building, and bringing new products to market. Michael brings knowledge, experience, skills and tools to transform Ynvisible into a fully integrated, more mature and efficient organization positioned for growth", continued Dr. Henriques. "I also believe Michael has the right human values that are crucial for running an organization that relies, above all, on its human capital as its main asset. Bringing out the best from the amazing team we have at Ynvisible will be a critical ingredient for achieving success. I am excited to continue working closely with Michael and the leadership team to support Ynvisible's success."

"I am honored to follow in Inês' footsteps and build on the foundation created by her and the world-class Ynvisible Interactive team. We have the opportunity to build on successes, integrate new ways of working and accelerate speed to market for our customers. We will create business growth for Ynvisible Interactive, and most importantly, for our customers," continued Michael Robinson.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. also announces that it has granted in total 300,000 new stock options to officers of the Company. The options will vest pursuant to the stock option agreements between Ynvisible and each optionee. They may be exercised at CAD$0.24 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance or earlier in accordance with Ynvisible's stock option plan.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, and easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of proprietary materials and technologies, plus design, prototyping and contract manufacturing services to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

