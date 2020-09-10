APUS: Popular apps banned, People in India back to the "primitive era" of the Internet

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / After getting used to the ease and convenience brought by mobile Internet apps such as Tik Tok, WeChat, APUS Browser, and CUT CUT, and so on. Recently, many young people in India have returned to the "primitive era" of the Internet with the order of Government of India banning the use of Chinese apps in the country.

A future hard to take on for young people in India without the Chinese apps

The Government of India banned more 118 Chinese apps in the country, describing them as "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India." Even "PUBG" and CUT CUT were among the list. This has triggered a strong backlash among young people in India.

It is particularly difficult for young people to accept the timing and purpose of the ban, reported the Indian media Gadget360: The schools have been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Young people rely on apps to communicate with their friends and release their feelings. Once the Chinese apps are banned for use, their connections to the outside world would be largely cut off.

CUT CUT is a photo editor developed by APUS based on AI technology. By providing users with a brand-new "makeover" experience, it gives each user the equal right to record and create and transmits positive energy as well. With the ban of CUT CUT, Indian people can no longer "create" in the way they like. As one of the victims of the ban, APUS also expressed deep regret to the Indian people and published "A Letter to Indian Users." The full text is as follows:

Dear users:

APUS is deeply sorry to inform you that the APUS apps have been removed from the Play Store due to some external factors that happened recently, and we apologize for all the inconvenience to you. APUS has been committed to serving Indian users for a long time, we helped users to better connect on mobile internet by providing good user interaction and perfect user experience. APUS strictly complies with the data and privacy protection laws of countries all around the world and takes sufficient and effective measures to protect the privacy of overseas customers to make sure the security of cross-border data transmission. As a global mobile Internet company, APUS aims to provide the best mobile Internet products for all global customers.

How far can the Indian Internet go by driving away the pathfinder?

In addition to CUT CUT, another six products of APUS, such as Launcher, APUS Security, and APUS Turbo Cleaner, were banned this time. Coupled with the ban of APUS Browser in June, a total of seven apps were banned, making APUS one of the most affected Chinese mobile Internet enterprises in India. This also made a lot of Indian Internet practitioners working with APUS very frustrated.

"APUS Browser can specifically adapt to the language reading and writing habits of ethnic users," said Kunal Prasad from New Delhi, "so that we can easily avoid religious, cultural and legal taboos, which is very important for India, a multi-ethnic country where religions play a very significant role! But now, it's all over!"

Kunal has been focusing on and committed to the promotion of APUS products ever since the company entered the Indian market in 2015. With the gradual integration of APUS, including mobile desktop, Internet browsing, search engine, application management, file management, input method, and other services, and the construction of a complete solution, Kunal began to enjoy "a sweet and happy time." He worked hand in hand with APUS and helped users achieve the management of interaction between mobile phones, management, and access of applications, management, and access of information and social networks, comprehensively solved their various needs when using mobile phones and accessing the mobile Internet. It promoted the rapid development of related industries and changed people's lifestyles in India.

However, the ban in India sent Kunal back to the starting point, also led many of the Indian Internet practitioners who co-existed and co-developed with Chinese apps into "darkness." With Chinese Internet enterprises represented by APUS going to India, while seeking a market for themselves, they not only duplicate the mature products, technologies, and business models to the local market but also enlighten and educate users so as to boost the accelerated development of Indian Internet industry and narrow its gap with the Chinese Internet industry. It is the same case as when Nokia, Ericsson, and other foreign enterprises launched in the Chinese market two or three decades ago, the move had virtually promoted the rapid development of China's communication industry.

Arguably, had it not been for the Chinese Internet enterprises going global, the Internet industry in India might have still stayed at the early stage of the Internet era. Without the demonstration of China's leading products and business models, without the support of China's technology and capital input, the local entrepreneurs in India are likely to sink back in the confusion and have to explore on their own of what to do and how to act, which will be a heavy blow to the Indian Internet industry.

On the wake of the rise of the entire Indian Internet market, by banning on the use of Chinese apps, the Indian government is no different from breaking its own arm, and it will also have an unpredictable impact on the market economy and the process of internationalization. "India has triggered a negative effect on this matter by intervening economic development with political means," said Li Tao, founder of APUS, in a previous media interview. "It is a bad start and could lead to more countries following India's cue and acting against other Internet innovation enterprises with administrative means in an attempt to promote the growth of the Internet in their own countries."

So far, a total of 224 Chinese mobile phone apps have been banned from using by the Indian authorities, which have caused great perplexity for people's livelihood in India. At the same time, many job opportunities are endangered, which is to add insults to injuries to many of the Indian people already under the threat of the pandemic.

Numerous historical events have told us that cooperation will eventually prove to be more beneficial to the whole world. By holding the double-edged sword of "the ban of the Chinese apps," the Government of India is steering the historical wheel backward, which will bring harm both to others and itself!

