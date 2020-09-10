SmartCone Technologies, Inc.: SmartCone Sponsors Industry Research Chair in Heat Strain Monitoring to Advance COVID 19 Detection and Beyond

This partnership will enable the development of next-generation heat protection solutions and technologies that includes health monitoring in the context of COVID-19 and our changing climate to protect the public and workers.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SmartCone), Canada's leader in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions announces that it will be sponsoring the Industry Research Chair in Heat Strain Monitoring and Management. Dr. Glen Kenny of the Faculty of Health Sciences, School of Human Kinetics and Director of the Human and Environmental Physiology Research Unit (HEPRU) at the University of Ottawa is the recipient of the Research Chair in Heat Strain Monitoring and Management.

While wearable technology exists for monitoring physical performance there are no existing systems for the management and monitoring of heat strain in the public, in workers, athletes, military personnel, and/or other groups. Moreover, Canada and many other countries are currently experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic, which in paralleled to the increasing threat posed by rising global temperatures, has led to many illnesses and deaths and threatened the economic sustainability of both the public and private sectors. Extraordinary steps must be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that includes the development and implementation of intelligent monitoring platforms to improve decision-making and oversight related to the health readiness of the general public and workers in context of COVID-19.

As SmartCone has exclusive rights to this budding technology, they will be incorporating important findings into their latest venture, Symp2pass, to increase accuracy and tracking of COVID 19 symptoms, along with existing worker safety wearables. The technology will also be incorporated into AutoGuardian by SmartCone's infrastructure solutions to allow cities to provide warnings to its patrons when they have been out in the heat for too long.

This partnership will synergize Dr. Kenny's wealth of expertise and data on physiological response to heat stress with SmartCone's sensor technologies to address this critical gap by developing and commercializing state-of-the-art heat protection solutions such as heat stress management platforms and wearable biosensors to track individuals heat strain in an era of COVID-19. Further, this partnership will permit the mobilization of the strong alliances and collaborations established by Dr. Kenny with academia, government agencies (e.g., Health Canada, National Research Council, Toronto Public Health), industry (e.g., Hydro One, Vale, Exelon), civil society organizations (e.g., Electric Power Research Institute, NORCAT) and labour groups (e.g., Unifor) across Canada and the world, to equip Canada's communities and industries with the sophisticated evidenced-based heat protective measures and technologies fuelled by our collaborative research activities.

Dr. Kenny's laboratory, HEPRU, is the largest facility in Canada, uniquely dedicated to the assessment of the human heat stress response and the only research unit with a whole-body air calorimeter that provides the gold standard method to measure the heat dissipated by the human body. This unique research facility, which also houses three large environmental chambers, will serve as an important vehicle to facilitate the testing of monitoring technologies developed by SmartCone.

SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) is a unique data sensory company that commercializes new Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies powering a wide array of sensors, edge computing, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI). TheSmartCone solutions have been used most recently in "Return to Work" solutions including Symp2pass during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as securing dangerous work sites, controlling bicycle lane traffic, managing vehicle fleets, smart warehouses, crowd control, and more. Learn more at www.thesmartcone.com

