GlobexUS Holdings, Corp: Upcoming Webinar: Capital Raising in the Era of Digitalization: Regulatory & Fintech Considerations in the U.S. & U.K., Hosted by Horizon, Finceler8, and the UK Department for International Trade (DIT)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / GlobexUS Holdings, Corp. (Horizon), the fintech software solutions company that builds and powers global exchanges; Finceler8, a leading fintech consulting firm; and the UK Department for International Trade (DIT), today announce an upcoming webinar discussing the state of capital raising with a focus on regulatory and fintech challenges across the U.S. and U.K. The live panel, including additional speakers from Albion VC and SteelEye, will take place on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 12:00pm to 1:15pm EST. Interested attendees may RSVP at https://bit.ly/32dga0v.

Panelists include Jessica Bartos, Investment Manager at Albion VC who has advised companies and investors like AT&T, Intel, KPN, Apax Partners and The Carlyle Group, amongst others; Mark Elenowitz, President of Horizon and Wall Street veteran known for leading the first Reg A+ IPO of a company to list on the NYSE; and Matt Smith, CEO of SteelEye which recently secured $10 million in Series A funding. The panel of experts will be moderated by Hayden Boilini, Trade & Investment Associate with the Department for International Trade (DIT) based out of the British Consulate in New York.

Webinar participants will gain valuable insights on:

Capital raising opportunities for entrepreneurs, issuers, and investors

Taking advantage of the growing private capital markets in the U.S. and U.K.

How VCs assess fintech firms from an investment perspective and the changing landscape

Maintaining compliance and competitiveness with the shift to digitalization

Observable trends in the fintech investment space

Automating risk and compliance, KYC/AML global policy

Big data opportunities, tech strategy, and how to harness its value

"The state of capital formation is evolving, and the world's expedited shift to digitalization is bringing about unique regulatory and technological opportunities," says Horizon President Mark Elenowitz. "Horizon, Finceler8, DIT, and our panelists look forward to fostering a meaningful discussion and providing our attendees with actionable insights."

The event is designed for participants in the financial services and securities industry, entrepreneurs looking to raise capital, investors, and fintech companies. This is a free webinar with a limited amount of space. To reserve your place, please visit https://bit.ly/32dga0v.

About DIT:

The UK Department for International Trade (DIT) helps businesses export, drives inward and outward investment, negotiates market access and trade deals, and champions free trade.

About Finceler8:

Finceler8 is an outsourced sales and business development firm with a mission to accelerate fintech engagement within financial markets. The team is comprised of highly experienced sales professionals with finance and technology expertise from Tier 1 institutions that have a wide network of senior level decision-makers in banks, brokers, hedge funds, wealth managers and asset managers. Our aim is to put order in the fintech world by helping financial institutions choose the right fintech partners for their business requirements. The measure of our success is our clients' success. Learn more at https://www.finceler8.com/.

About Horizon:

Horizon offers a suite of integrated securities software applications for compliant issuance through secondary trading of electronic securities. Truly a compliance-first business, our solutions combine Wall Street and Silicon Valley to power the next generation of exchanges and securities offerings in the U.S. and globally.

Current fintech solutions include securities issuance through ETSware (etsware.com); a white-label KYC smartphone app to onboard and verify investors through KYCware (kycware.com); anti-money laundering screening against a database of global sanctions, watchlists, & PEPs through AMLcop (amlcop.com); cap table management and dividend payment tools through (custodyware.com), and an advanced retail trading app for compliant secondary trading through Open Order Book (openorderbook.com). All software applications can be utilized independently or integrated with one another. Learn more at https://horizonfintex.com.

