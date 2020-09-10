Pricing software drives efficiency, profit and revenue gains in manufacturing, leading Pricefx to top honors in manufacturing solution category

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the manufacturing solution category. The 17th Annual International Business Awards honored outstanding performance in the workplace worldwide. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

"The manufacturing sector is a key industry for Pricefx and in the current economic environment finding ways to improve efficiency in the sales cycle and deliver on revenue and profitability goals is critical to businesses around the globe," said Patrick Moorhead, Chief Marketing Officer for Pricefx. "We are excited to be honored by the international business community for our technology and our ability to help manufacturers be more successful in the market. This win validates the hard work of our employees and the values that we live every day in serving our customers."

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small are eligible to submit nominations. The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA. As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, 1 December.

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

Pricefx provides a suite of cloud-based pricing software tools from Price Optimization, Management (PO&M) to Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) for B2B and B2C enterprises of all sizes. Additionally, the company launched the first "6 weeks to live" activation accelerator with Lightning, delivering industry-leading time-to-value. Pricefx has supported its clients through the COVID-19 crisis with initiatives such as providing access to its Sales Insights solution free of charge. In July, the company raised $65 million in Series C funding to support its mission to democratize pricing software by making it easier, faster and more accessible. Pricefx also won Best SaaS for Sales and Marketing, was named a finalist in Ventana's 13th Annual Digital Innovation Awards and its Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution was recently named an SAP endorsed app.

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 100 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005723/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR

cathy@summers-pr.com

+1 (415) 483-0480