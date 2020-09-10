Wolters Kluwer and TIS Intec Group implement the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform at Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ)

Integrated management of financial and non-financial information helps achieve sustainable innovation enabled by company-wide KPI indicators

STAMFORD, Conn. and LUCCA, Italy, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and the global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, has provided CCH Tagetik corporate performance management (CPM) software for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ) based in Tokyo implemented by TIS Intec Group.

IIJ was established in 1992 as the first Japanese commercial Internet service provider, and now provides comprehensive network solutions. In search of a company-wide unified performance management system, IIJ selected CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform, powered by the Analytic Information hub, to enhance corporate performance management and better inform management decisions. This system is used for the integrated management of financial and non-financial details of all businesses which realizes sustainable innovation based on company-wide unified KPI indicators.

"We are making capital investments in IT infrastructures such as data centers and Internet backbones, and are doing business to provide customers with high-value-added IT services that make the best use of them," said Shuichi Fujiwara, General Manager, Business Infrastructure Reformation Department, Administrative Division, IIJ. "In order to evaluate properly, it is extremely important to regard the IT infrastructure as a common cost and allocate the cost logically. There are more than 200 allocation patterns, but CCH Tagetik's solution has enabled us to achieve drill-through from aggregated data to detailed data, which was one of our most important requirements."

"We are proud that IIJ has chosen CCH Tagetik to enhance their business management," said Kumiko Minowa, Managing Director of CCH Tagetik Japan. "CCH Tagetik contributes to IIJ's focus on continuous innovation allowing for transparency across the entire business with a modern CPM solution."

Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik and TIS are committed to helping Japanese companies improve their business management with the strength of CCH Tagetik software, a corporate performance management platform that allows integrated management of financial and non-financial data down to the item level, combined with TIS's rich experience of management accounting.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technologies and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39 058396811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com



Jonathan Roberts

Pryor Roberts

+44(0)7960 716573

jonathan@pryorroberts.com

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492891/Tagetik_Logo.jpg