Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo, P.C.: Oakland Real Estate and Foreclosure Law Firm Scores Big Win

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / The Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo, P.C., based in Oakland, California, is pleased to announce their recent victory in a case involving a church. The client has owned the property for over 60 years and recently missed a few payments. The client sent funds to Fay Servicing to bring the account current, but Fay refused to speak with the Church, claiming that they were not an authorized party. This resulted in the Church falling further and further behind, forcing them to contact the Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo, P.C. for assistance.

Regarding their victory, the firm says, "Great day in court today - We stopped the illegal foreclosure of a church here in Oakland that was scheduled to be sold tomorrow on the courthouse steps. While we had brought illegal actions to the attention of both the Servicer, Fay Servicing, and Lender, U.S. Bank, they refused to stop the sale. As a result, we were forced to file an Ex Parte Motion for a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) in Alameda County Superior Court to stop the sale of the church's property. The Court, even with the Servicer and Bank opposing our motion, saw through their lies and agreed with our motion granting this emergency relief."

Jason Estavillo and his team were more than happy to help the Church with their issue. Jason takes great pleasure in stopping injustice and saw this case as an opportunity to right a potential wrong. "There is nothing we like more than stopping an unlawful foreclosure, and the fact that this is a place of worship makes it a particularly rewarding win for our team," Jason says. Contact Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo to learn more.

The Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo is a firm with over 50 years of combined legal experience in real estate and foreclosure law. The firm offers the 'big firm experience' at a small firm price. The firm handles disputes involving purchase and sale or lease agreements. Their services extend to cases involving title or boundary disputes, easement litigation, defects or deficiencies in new construction, mechanic's liens, lender documentation, and construction contracts.

The Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo has a success rate of over 90% when it comes to keeping people in their homes in the face of imminent foreclosure, and they represent people who are being foreclosed upon or foresee foreclosure in the near future. They work with forensic auditors to investigate agreements thoroughly in order to provide effective legal representation.

The firm's values include client commitment, quality, integrity, teamwork, and winning focus. This means that every client who decides to contact the Law Offices of Jason W. Estavillo ends up in a better position than before they called. The firm's work always meets the highest of standards, and clients can rest assured that Jason Estavillo and his team are always honest and transparent when it comes to dealing with individual cases. Clients are always treated with the utmost respect and receive constant support from the beginning to the conclusion of their case. Winning is always the firm's ultimate goal, and one can be sure the firm is always looking for ways to secure a win. View the company Facebook page for more information.

A number of clients have left great reviews of the firm. One client, Jack, says, "I thank Caitlin and Jason, as well as the many others behind the scenes, for reaching the greatest possible outcome when things were literally at the worst possible point. They were on top of the process, stood up for what was right, did the legal maneuvers, and when there were setbacks, didn't give up and kept fighting. A truly amazing experience to watch, I still can't believe things all worked out. My family is forever grateful. Thank you."

Homeowners facing foreclosure or needing help with a real estate matter can get in touch with the firm through their website for assistance.

