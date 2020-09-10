Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.09.2020
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2020 | 20:05
Norsk Hydro: New board member

The Corporate Assembly in Norsk Hydro ASA has in its meeting on Thursday 10 September elected Ellen Merete Olstad as a new employee-elected member of the Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA, with effect from 10 September 2020 until next election of employee representatives in 2022.

Olstad replaces Svein Kåre Sund as one of the Board's three employee representatives. Sten Roar Martinsen and Arve Baade were re-elected for a period until next election of employee representatives in 2022.

After Thursday's election, the Board of Directors in Hydro consists of chair Dag Mejdell, deputy chair Irene Rummelhoff, Rune Bjerke, Thomas Schulz, Liselott Kilaas, Marianne Wiinholt, Peter Kukielski, and the employee-elected board members Sten Roar Martinsen, Arve Baade and Ellen Merete Olstad.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 414 06 376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 929 79 797
Halvor.molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

