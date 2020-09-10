Mobility Experts Present the Full Potential of Digitizing the Global Used Car Industry

Webinar to discuss the resilience of the market and its ability to shift gears during economic shock

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At twice the size of the new car market, used vehicles present an untapped opportunity. Driven by the economic impact of COVID-19 and its resulting market realignment, the used car market is poised for growth and is expected to boom across the globe. With over $350 million in sales, used vehicles account for 75% of overall vehicle sales in the US. In key European markets such as the UK, Germany, and France, used car sales are typically three times larger than new. Our Mobility team expects the used car market to emerge re-energized and refocused on future growth. It has developed an analysis of proven insights to help empower the used car business and the entire customer journey for aftersales and new/used car purchases.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252267/Frost_Sullivan_Used_Car_Market.jpg

Join Frost & Sullivan experts Mubarak Moosa and Shwetha Surender, accompanied by Laurent Potel, CEO & Co-Founder of Reezocar, for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Global Used Car Market: Shift Gears to Drive Future Growth," on September 15 at 11 a.m. EDT. The briefing will discuss how digitization is revolutionizing the channel of selling used cars and highlights the expanding used car ecosystem, evolving business models and emerging opportunities in this space.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/4h8

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Learn about the potential for the online used car industry .

. Discover seven clusters of eCommerce marketplace companies.

Explore opportunities in the electric used car market.

market. Understand the competitor landscape of the online used car marketplace.

Hear best practices for the future of used car retailing .

. Comprehend how new digital retailing models have reinvented the complete trading mechanism.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.





About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Frost & Sullivan

+1 (210) 247 2481

jaylon.brinkley@frost.com