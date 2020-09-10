Anzeige
betterU Education Corp.: betterU Announces DNTW Toronto LLP as New Company Auditor

OTTAWA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU) (FRANKFURT:5OGA), (the "Company" or "betterU") announces the appointment of DNTW Toronto LLP ("DNTW") as auditors and Advisers. BDO Canada LLP (the "Former Auditor") resigned August 13th, 2020 after auditing the 2019 year-end, and the Company's board of directors appointed DNTW effective of the same date, until the next annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders. The audit for Fiscal Year-End March 31st 2020 is commencing immediately.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit report for the period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice (the "Notice") on SEDAR together with letters from both the Former Auditor and DNTW, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice. There were no reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 between the Former Auditor and the Company.

About betterU Education Corp.

betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. The Company supports the industry by providing them with everything an organization needs to launch and manage proper skills development programs so that they can focus on what really matters, their people!

Most companies spent too much time trying to source, integrate, customize and deliver fragmented skills development programs across their organization, when they should be focused solely on supporting their people. betterU's integrated platform brings together the right technology, growing content library, customization, language options and is the most efficient affordable solution on the market. We don't sell content, we help build better people.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/.

Contact:

Jason Burke, CFO
1-613-695-4100
jason.burke@positiveventuregroup.com

betterU Education Corp.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@betteru.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: betterU Education Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605664/betterU-Announces-DNTW-Toronto-LLP-as-New-Company-Auditor

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
