Donnerstag, 10.09.2020
PR Newswire
10.09.2020 | 22:52
iHerb Announces New Chief Financial Officer

PASADENA, California, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and beauty e-commerce leader iHerb announced today that Roxanne Agnew has been promoted to be the company's new Chief Financial Officer.

iHerb Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Roxanne joined iHerb in 2015 and has been serving as the company's Vice President, Corporate Controller, leading iHerb's accounting, finance, business intelligence, fraud, and tax teams.

"I am thrilled to continue my iHerb service in this expanded role," says Roxanne Agnew. "iHerb is positioned for growth and continued success, and I will use my skills and experiences to maximize our future results through the achievement of our goals."

Roxanne has more than 35 years experience in finance and accounting roles, including overseeing financial, planning & analysis and internal audit functions at women's luxury clothing retailer St. John Knits and overseeing SOX compliance and SEC reporting at agribusiness giant Land O' Lakes/Moark Egg Division.

"With Roxanne in this new role, deploying her deep expertise, iHerb will further improve our financial discipline in order to sustain our strong growth, while continuing to keep the agile, entrepreneurial spirit iHerb has always maintained," says iHerb President Emun Zabihi.

About iHerb: iHerb is one of the largest U.S.-based e-commerce retailers offering 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands to millions of customers around the world. iHerb ships directly from GMP certified, state-of-the-art climate controlled warehouses to customers in 188 countries and territories. Since 1996, iHerb has continued to innovate in bringing the highest quality products, at the best possible value, delivered with the most convenient customer experience. https://www.iherb.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252307/iHerb_Announces_New_Chief_Financial_Officer.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742063/iHerb_Logo.jpg

