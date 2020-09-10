Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2020) - Labrador Gold Corp. (TSXV: LAB) (OTCQB: NKOSF) CEO of Labrador Gold, Roger Moss, talks about potential high-grade gold discoveries in Newfoundland.









If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/labrador-gold-high-grade-gold-in-newfoundland-ceo-clip-90sec/

Labrador Gold is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Sept 12th & 13th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Labrador Gold Corp. (TSXV: LAB) (OTCQB: NKOSF)

labradorgold.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63597