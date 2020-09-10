Anzeige
WKN: A2JAFY ISIN: CA50543R1091 Ticker-Symbol: 2N6 
Tradegate
10.09.20
18:14 Uhr
0,272 Euro
+0,004
+1,49 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LABRADOR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LABRADOR GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2580,28010.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LABRADOR GOLD
LABRADOR GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LABRADOR GOLD CORP0,272+1,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.