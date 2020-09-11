Pharmalutions And Movilitas.Cloud Deliver Serialization Solutions for the Asia-Pacific Region

Partnership Provides Greater Access to End-To-End Serialization and Track & Trace Solutions

COLUMBIA, Maryland, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Movilitas announced Pharmalutions Pte Ltd as its newest Movilitas.Cloud partner for the Asia-Pacific region. Under the partnership, Pharmalutions provides greater access to compliance-ready solutions with Movilitas.Cloud, a GAMP 5 validated software as a service solution (SaaS), and their all-European-made Serialization & Aggregation technologies dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry in the region. Their comprehensive portfolio enables companies to comply with global regulations while improving operational efficiencies to deliver safer pharmaceuticals to patients.

Several countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, have already established or announced the introduction of serialization regulations for medicines. As track & trace regulations further spread and evolve, this partnership ensures that safer products reach consumers. It makes compliance for life science manufacturers simple, offering a holistic solution connecting the serialization equipment on the shop floor with an out-of-box level 3-5 track & trace solution that is configurable for the specific needs of different participants in the supply chain.

"We have been involved in product-serialization and aggregation since 2004," said Tilman Joerss, Founder and Director of Pharmalutions. "This is 15 years ahead of the EU-FMD deadline [February 2019], and it provided us with a valuable long-term perspective of the regulatory landscape and its evolutionary nature. Today, this broad experience serves our customers well in dealing with much faster approaching deadlines while safeguarding their long-run investments into product-traceability. Rapid deployment of future-proof technology. That is the key and why Movilitas.Cloud is a perfect match."

About Pharmalutions Pte LTD

Founded in 2010 in Singapore, Pharmalutions Pte Ltd is a specialist for multi-regulatory Track & Trace (T&T) based on product-serialization, with a distinct focus on pharmaceutical compliance. Pharmalutions evolved from Regional System Integrator to become a private-label in 2019. Today, Pharmalutions is an officially recognised GS1 Singapore Solution-Partner (SSP). A 10-years-history powers Pharmalutions with a unique long-term perspective on global T&T. Its deeply rooted network stretches from Europe to Asia-Pacific, across industries.

About Movilitas

Movilitas is a technology leader delivering the next generation of solutions and consulting services across multiple industries to advance smart supply chain ecosystems. We are recognized as a trusted SAP partner for digital supply chain transformation. We help businesses realize new growth opportunities, adapt to today's on-demand economy and maintain compliance. Through services, such as Movilitas.Cloud, or extensions and accelerators for SAP solutions, our clients unlock data to realize greater efficiencies and new revenue streams. For more information, visit movilitas.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter or Xing

