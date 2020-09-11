The global fundus cameras market size is expected to grow by USD 124.85 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005688/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fundus Cameras Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Fundus Cameras Market Analysis Report by Product (Non-mydriatic fundus cameras, Hybrid fundus cameras, and Mydriatic fundus cameras) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/fundus-cameras-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing use of non-mydriatic cameras. In addition, the technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the Fundus Cameras Market.

Imaging the fundus is crucial in any ophthalmologic examination. Non-mydriatic fundus cameras have significantly improved the diagnosis of diseases when compared with ophthalmoscopes. Several conditions such as AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal diseases can be diagnosed accurately with the help of non-mydriatic fundus cameras. Vendors in the market are investing in R&D and launching fully automatic, non-mydriatic fundus cameras, owing to their increasing demand from end-users. Vendors are incorporating newer technologies and enhancements in design and light sources, which is likely to spur the demand for fundus cameras. For instance, in April 2019, Essilor Instruments USA launched its RETINA800 non-mydriatic fundus camera. Its fully-automatic retinal image capture eases the screening and detection of retinal pathologies, which is expected to increase its adoption by ophthalmologists.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Fundus Cameras Companies:

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. has business operations under various segments such as office, imaging system, medical system, and industry and others. The company offers Canon CR-2 Digital Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera which is compact and lightweight and easily installed.

Carl Zeiss AG

Carl Zeiss AG operates its business through various segments such as semiconductor manufacturing technology, industrial quality research, medical technology, and consumer markets. The company offers fundus camera under the brand, CLARUS 500.

EasyScan BV

EasyScan BV offers ophthalmoscopes which can easily detect eye conditions such as AMD diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and others. The company offers fundus camera under the brand, EasyScan.

Epipole Ltd.

Epipole Ltd. designs and manufactures retinal imaging devices which are ideal for detecting diseases such as diabetic retinopathy. The company offers fundus camera under the brand, epiCam M.

Haag-Streit AG

Haag-Streit AG offers various products such as slit lamps, tonometry devices, biometry devices, perimetry devices, and other products such as disposables, diagnostic lenses, and others. The company offers fundus cameras under the brand, Fundus Module 300.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Fundus Cameras Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Non-mydriatic fundus cameras size and forecast 2019-2024

Hybrid fundus cameras size and forecast 2019-2024

Mydriatic fundus cameras size and forecast 2019-2024

Fundus Cameras Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005688/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/